IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Toss Result, Playing 11 And Team News

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first.

CSK will bat first setting a competitive total.

Dew factor expected to aid the chasing team.

Confirmed playing elevens for both CSK and KKR.

IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Toss Result And Playing 11-The coin has landed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss. In a high-stakes Match 22 encounter, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane has elected to bowl first, a decision clearly influenced by the significant dew factor expected to impact the second half of the game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings will now look to set a formidable total on a tricky red-soil surface.

CSK vs KKR TOSS UPDATE: LIVE FROM CHENNAI

The atmosphere at Chepauk is electric as the home side is put into bat. Historically, teams batting second at this venue during night games have held a distinct advantage due to the high humidity, which makes the ball difficult for spinners to grip later in the evening.

Toss Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss

Match Decision: KKR elected to bowl first

CSK VS KKR: FINAL PLAYING 11

The official team sheets have been exchanged at the toss. Here are the confirmed lineups for tonight’s clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings (Final XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (Final XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

PITCH REPORT: RED SOIL AND VARIABLE BOUNCE

Tonight's match is being played on Pitch No. 6, a red-soil surface with roughly 75% soil composition. Experts suggest this track will offer variable bounce, making it a challenging prospect for the batters during the powerplay.

While the wind is minimal, the humidity remains at a staggering 80%, making dew an inevitable factor. Rahane’s decision to bowl first aligns with the tactical consensus that chasing is significantly easier under these lights. The red-soil base will likely grip early for the spinners, but as the dew sets in, the ball will begin to slide onto the bat much more comfortably for the chasing side.