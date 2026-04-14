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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Toss Result, Playing 11 And Team News

IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Toss Result, Playing 11 And Team News

IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Toss Result And Playing 11- Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders in a massive IPL 2026 clash. Get the latest toss results, final playing 11, and live team news here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first.
  • CSK will bat first setting a competitive total.
  • Dew factor expected to aid the chasing team.
  • Confirmed playing elevens for both CSK and KKR.

IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Toss Result And Playing 11-The coin has landed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss. In a high-stakes Match 22 encounter, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane has elected to bowl first, a decision clearly influenced by the significant dew factor expected to impact the second half of the game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings will now look to set a formidable total on a tricky red-soil surface.

CSK vs KKR TOSS UPDATE: LIVE FROM CHENNAI

The atmosphere at Chepauk is electric as the home side is put into bat. Historically, teams batting second at this venue during night games have held a distinct advantage due to the high humidity, which makes the ball difficult for spinners to grip later in the evening.

Toss Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss

Match Decision: KKR elected to bowl first

CSK VS KKR: FINAL PLAYING 11

The official team sheets have been exchanged at the toss. Here are the confirmed lineups for tonight’s clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings (Final XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (Final XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

PITCH REPORT: RED SOIL AND VARIABLE BOUNCE

Tonight's match is being played on Pitch No. 6, a red-soil surface with roughly 75% soil composition. Experts suggest this track will offer variable bounce, making it a challenging prospect for the batters during the powerplay.

While the wind is minimal, the humidity remains at a staggering 80%, making dew an inevitable factor. Rahane’s decision to bowl first aligns with the tactical consensus that chasing is significantly easier under these lights. The red-soil base will likely grip early for the spinners, but as the dew sets in, the ball will begin to slide onto the bat much more comfortably for the chasing side.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the toss for the CSK vs KKR match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss for the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

What decision did the KKR captain make after winning the toss?

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane elected to bowl first, anticipating the significant dew factor expected in the latter part of the game.

What type of pitch is being used for the CSK vs KKR match?

The match is being played on Pitch No. 6, a red-soil surface known for its variable bounce, which can be challenging for batters early on.

Why is bowling first considered advantageous in this match?

The high humidity and expected dew make it difficult for spinners to grip the ball later in the game, giving an advantage to the team batting second.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Vs KKR Csk Vs Kkr Live IPL IPL 2026 CSK Vs KKR Toss Result CSK Vs KKR Playing 11
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