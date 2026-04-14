Ruturaj Gaikwad Behind CSK's Bad IPL Start? Check Stats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ruturaj Gaikwad faces career-defining slump, struggling with form.

Low scores and strike rate impact Chennai Super Kings.

Emerging talent and tactical pressure question captain's position.

IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR- The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have recently tasted their first victory of the season, but a massive storm is brewing over the form of their captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad, once the paragon of consistency and a former Orange Cap winner, is currently enduring a career-defining slump that has left the Chepauk faithful in stunned silence.

As the five-time champions battle to climb out of the ninth spot on the points table, the statistics emerging from the skipper’s blade tell a harrowing story of a "flop season" in the making.

A Captain in Crisis

The scrutiny on Gaikwad intensified following his dismissal tonight against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he managed just 7 runs off 6 balls. This latest failure contributes to a dismal run across five innings where he has looked like a shadow of his former self.

In a season where strike rates are soaring, the CSK opener is languishing at an average of just 12.6, struggling to find the boundary or even rotate strike effectively.

His recent scores, 6(11), 28(22), 7(3), 15(18), and 7(6), reveal a total of just 63 runs. More concerning than the low scores is the strike rate of 105.0, a figure that feels antiquated in the modern powerplay era. While his opening partner Sanju Samson has flourished, striking a century against Delhi, Gaikwad has often been the anchor that has unintentionally weighed the team down.

Under Shadow of Emerging Talent

The pressure on the captain is not just statistical but tactical. With young sensation Ayush Mhatre consistently providing the "intent" that the team has lacked, and high-velocity batters waiting in the wings, the question of Gaikwad’s position is no longer a whisper.

As the tournament reaches a critical juncture, Gaikwad finds himself at a crossroads. He is currently among the lowest-scoring openers in the league, and with the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch offering variable bounce and spin, his lack of rhythm has become a glaring liability.

Whether the "Yellow Army" skipper can silence the critics or if this slump signals the end of an era remains the biggest talking point of the summer.