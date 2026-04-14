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HomeSportsIPLCSK In Trouble As Key Bowler Retires Mid-Over During CSK vs KKR

CSK In Trouble As Key Bowler Retires Mid-Over During CSK vs KKR

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: Khaleel Ahmed forced to retire hurt after taking 1-24 against KKR. Gurjapneet Singh completes the over as CSK lead the defense at Chepauk.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Khaleel Ahmed took a crucial wicket before retiring hurt mid-over.
  • His departure forces CSK to alter bowling strategy during a key phase.
  • KKR struggles to reach 193-run target, losing an early wicket.
  • CSK pacers maintain pressure, increasing required run rate for KKR.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026:  In a turn of events during the high-stakes chase at Chepauk, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pace spearhead Khaleel Ahmed provided a vital breakthrough before being forced to leave the field mid-over. The left-arm seamer, who looked in rhythm during his opening spell, has retired hurt, leaving the home side to shuffle their bowling plans at a critical juncture.

The Breakthrough And The Blow

Khaleel started his spell with intent, finishing with impressive figures of 1-24 after 3.5 overs. He was the man to provide the initial momentum for Chennai, keeping the Kolkata Knight Riders’ openers under pressure with his trademark swing. However, the celebrations were cut short during the final ball of his fourth over when he appeared to sustain an injury, forcing him to walk off the field immediately.

The sudden exit left an incomplete over, with debutant Gurjapneet Singh being called upon to bowl the final delivery. While the nature of Khaleel’s injury is yet to be officially confirmed by the CSK medical team, his absence is a significant blow for Ruturaj Gaikwad, especially as the game enters the middle overs where Khaleel’s variations are usually decisive.

KKR Struggle Under Powerplay Pressure

Despite the injury setback, Chennai holds the upper hand as the Knight Riders struggle to keep pace with the massive 193-run target. Kolkata’s top order has found it difficult to clear the ropes consistently against the disciplined lines maintained by the CSK pacers before the ball began to soften.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently reeling at 22/1 after 3 overs, with the required run rate already climbing toward double digits. The loss of Finn Allen, dismissed early by Anshul Kamboj, has further dampened the visitors’ spirits. With Khaleel potentially out for the rest of the innings, the responsibility now shifts to the spin duo of Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja to tighten the noose on a sluggish KKR middle order.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Khaleel Ahmed during the CSK vs KKR match?

Khaleel Ahmed retired hurt mid-over after sustaining an injury. He had bowled 3.5 overs and taken one wicket for 24 runs.

Who completed Khaleel Ahmed's over?

Debutante Gurjapneet Singh was called upon to bowl the final delivery of Khaleel Ahmed's incomplete over.

How is KKR performing in their chase against CSK?

KKR is struggling to keep pace with the target of 193, currently at 22/1 after 3 overs. Their openers have found it difficult to score quickly.

Who has taken the wicket for KKR so far?

Anshul Kamboj dismissed Finn Allen early in the innings.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Vs KKR IPL 2026 Khalil Ahmed
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