IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Crush Kolkata Knight Riders By 32 Runs

IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR Highlights- The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a dominant victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Despite a late injury scare for pace spearhead Khaleel Ahmed, the home side successfully defended a total of 192, leaving the visitors winless after four matches in the IPL 2026 season.

Samson and Brevis Power the First Innings

After being put into bat, Chennai's innings was defined by a blistering start from Ayush Mhatre, who smashed 38 off just 17 balls. While captain Ruturaj Gaikwad fell early for 7, Sanju Samson continued his imperious form, anchoring the middle overs with a solid 48 off 32 deliveries.

The real fireworks arrived via Dewald Brevis, whose aggressive 41 off 29 balls ensured the momentum did not stall. KKR’s Kartik Tyagi was the pick of the bowlers with 2/35, using sharp pace variations to prevent a 200-plus total. However, the target of 193 always appeared steep on a surface that offered variable bounce and significant grip for the spinners.

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Noor Ahmad Spins a Web at Chepauk

KKR’s chase never truly found its rhythm as the CSK bowling unit, led by Afghan sensation Noor Ahmad, dismantled the top order. Noor finished with remarkable figures of 3/21, claiming his 50th IPL wicket in the process. He famously dismissed Ajinkya Rahane (28) and clean-bowled Cameron Green for a golden duck on consecutive deliveries, effectively ending KKR’s hopes.

The match took a tense turn when Khaleel Ahmed limped off the field with a cramp after taking 1/24, but the damage was already done. Late resistance from Rovman Powell (31) and Ramandeep Singh (35) was not enough to bridge the gap as KKR finished on 160/7. The 32-run win marks a significant turnaround for the Yellow Army, while the pressure intensifies on Rahane’s struggling squad.

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