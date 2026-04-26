IPL 2026 CSK vs GT: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

CSK vs GT IPL 2026: It is time for yet another double-header IPL 2026 weekend with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home, the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Both sides are on 6 points at the moment, only separated by the Net Run Rate. Chennai are placed fifth while Gujarat are seventh. Ruturaj Gaikwad's team enters this match with a solid victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) while the Shubman Gill-led side is looking to bounce back after a hefty loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

CSK vs GT IPL 2026: Who Won The Toss?

The coin toss for CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match has been conducted. Shubman Gill, Gujarat's captain, won it and elected to bowl first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action today:

Chennai Super Kings - Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Gujarat Titans - Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Unfortunately for the fans, MS Dhoni misses yet another IPL 2026 game, still on the road to recovery from his calf strain issue.

CSK vs GT: IPL Head-To-Head Tally

Gujarat Titans debuted in 2022, so needless to say, they have only faced Chennai Super Kings a handful of times, which includes a thrilling final.

That said, in their eight meetings thus far, both teams have four wins each. As for their most recent meetings, Chennai have three wins from their last five matches against Gujarat.

Keeping current form in mind, the upcoming contest promises to be a close-fought affair, however, CSK have a slight edge due to home turf advantage.

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