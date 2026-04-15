Sarfaraz Khan has been making headlines for his two stunning catches this IPL season, rather than his batting performance.
WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan’s Low-Diving Stunner Sends KKR's Ramandeep Packing In IPL 2026 Clash
Sarfaraz Khan shines in IPL 2026 with a sensational fielding effort for CSK as the team dominates KKR in a gripping clash to seal two wins in a row.
- Sarfaraz Khan secured spectacular catch to dismiss Ramandeep Singh.
- CSK scored 193, then restricted KKR to 161.
- KKR remain winless after 5 IPL 2026 matches.
Sarfaraz Khan IPL 2026 Catch: Sarfaraz Khan has been making headlines in IPL 2026, but not for his performances with the bat, which most would have expected. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player is in the spotlight now having taken two stunning catches, with the first against the Delhi Capitals (DC) to dismiss their captain, Axar Patel, and the latest against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to send Ramandeep Singh packing back to the dugout. Check it out:
🎥 Sarfaraz Khan with another fine catch this season! 🫴— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2026
The #CSK fans are ecstatic 🥳
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/jWkXVCPxj5#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #CSKvKKR | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/XE7Yhdw6DB
In the final over of the match, Anshul Kamboj delivered a ball outside off-stump to Ramandeep, who tried to scoop it over for a boundary. However, he failed to make clean contact, and the ball lobbed into the air before quickly dipping. Positioned in the slips, Sarfaraz Khan reacted swiftly, charging in and diving low to complete a superb catch just inches above the turf, handing CSK a crucial breakthrough on their way to a second win of the season.
CSK Dominate At Home As KKR Falter Again
Chennai Super Kings posted a commanding 193-run target, powered by Ayush Mhatre’s rapid 38 and solid knocks from Sanju Samson (48) and Dewald Brevis (41), despite Kartik Tyagi’s disciplined spell of 2/35.
The target proved challenging on a tricky surface as Kolkata Knight Riders faltered in the chase as Noor Ahmad starred with 3/21, including key strikes in successive deliveries.
Ajinkya Rahane’s 28 and late efforts from Rovman Powell (31) and Ramandeep Singh (35) weren’t enough. Khaleel Ahmed’s brief injury scare added tension, but CSK managed sealed a comfortable 32-run win, piling pressure on KKR and making their way to 4 points this season.
Also Check: Rohit Sharma Injury Concern: MI Star Doubtful For PBKS Clash In IPL 2026 - Report
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has Sarfaraz Khan been known for in IPL 2026?
Against which teams did Sarfaraz Khan take his impressive catches?
Sarfaraz Khan took his first catch against the Delhi Capitals and his second against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Who was dismissed by Sarfaraz Khan's catch against Kolkata Knight Riders?
Sarfaraz Khan took a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Ramandeep Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders.
What was the result of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?
Chennai Super Kings won the match comfortably by 32 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.