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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Confirms CSK Opening Pair, U-19 World Cup Star Demoted

IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Confirms CSK Opening Pair, U-19 World Cup Star Demoted

Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), confirmed the franchise's opening combination for IPL 2026 during the Captains' Day event.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
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CSK IPL 2026 Opening Pair: Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has confirmed the franchise's opening combination for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions endured a disappointing campaign last year, finishing at the bottom of the table, with persistent struggles in their top-order batting. During the latter half of the season, youngster, Ayush Mhatre was given a shot at opening, and he delivered promising performances, suggesting that he would retain his place heading into IPL 2026.

However, the franchise’s recent acquisition of Sanju Samson appears to have reshaped their plans, prompting a rethink of the opening pair.

Gaikwad-Samson To Open For CSK In IPL 2026

During the recent IPL Captains' Day event, Ruturaj Gaikwad was asked about CSK's opening pair, whether it would be him and Sanju Samson, him and Ayush Mhatre, or Samson and Mhatre. 

Gaikwad then confirmed that he would open for CSK alongside Sanju Samson. 

Samson is coming off a great run at the ICC T20 World Cup, scoring 80+ in three consecutive matches, and winning Player of the Tournament. 

He was seen opening the batting with Abhishek Sharma, which likely played a role in Gaikwad picking him as one of CSK's openers in IPL 2026. Ayush Mhatre has, hence, been demoted, and where he gets to bat in the lineup, if at all, remains to be seen. 

He recently won the U-19 World Cup, captaining India to their record-sixth title, and even scored a half-century in the final against England. 

When Is CSK's First IPL 2026 Match

CSK will play their first match in IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, March 30, away from home, at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati from 7:30 PM onwards.

The fact that Sanju Samson was traded in from this opposition, with CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran being traded out, would make for an interesting dynamic in this clash.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be CSK's opening pair for IPL 2026?

Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that he will open for CSK alongside Sanju Samson in IPL 2026.

What was CSK's opening combination last season?

Last season, CSK struggled with their top-order batting. Ayush Mhatre was given a chance to open towards the end of the season.

What is the significance of Sanju Samson joining CSK?

Sanju Samson's acquisition has led to a rethink of CSK's opening pair. He had a strong performance in the ICC T20 World Cup.

When and against whom is CSK's first match in IPL 2026?

CSK's first match in IPL 2026 is against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, March 30, at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanju Samson CSK MS Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL
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