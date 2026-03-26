IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Confirms CSK Opening Pair, U-19 World Cup Star Demoted

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CSK IPL 2026 Opening Pair: Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has confirmed the franchise's opening combination for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions endured a disappointing campaign last year, finishing at the bottom of the table, with persistent struggles in their top-order batting. During the latter half of the season, youngster, Ayush Mhatre was given a shot at opening, and he delivered promising performances, suggesting that he would retain his place heading into IPL 2026.

However, the franchise’s recent acquisition of Sanju Samson appears to have reshaped their plans, prompting a rethink of the opening pair.

Gaikwad-Samson To Open For CSK In IPL 2026

From the skipper himself 👀@Ruutu1331 reveals CSK’s opening pair at #CaptainsDay 🏏#TATAIPL 2026 👉 Starts 28 Mar, 5:30 PM pic.twitter.com/xOhS4GOmUC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 26, 2026

During the recent IPL Captains' Day event, Ruturaj Gaikwad was asked about CSK's opening pair, whether it would be him and Sanju Samson, him and Ayush Mhatre, or Samson and Mhatre.

Gaikwad then confirmed that he would open for CSK alongside Sanju Samson.

Samson is coming off a great run at the ICC T20 World Cup, scoring 80+ in three consecutive matches, and winning Player of the Tournament.

He was seen opening the batting with Abhishek Sharma, which likely played a role in Gaikwad picking him as one of CSK's openers in IPL 2026. Ayush Mhatre has, hence, been demoted, and where he gets to bat in the lineup, if at all, remains to be seen.

He recently won the U-19 World Cup, captaining India to their record-sixth title, and even scored a half-century in the final against England.

When Is CSK's First IPL 2026 Match

CSK will play their first match in IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, March 30, away from home, at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati from 7:30 PM onwards.

The fact that Sanju Samson was traded in from this opposition, with CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran being traded out, would make for an interesting dynamic in this clash.