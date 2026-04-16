CSK Raise Objection Over ‘Chutney Song’ During RCB IPL 2026 Clash, BCCI Takes Note: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK complained to BCCI about stadium's music during RCB match.

Song choice during match targeted Chennai Super Kings players.

Similar incident occurred last season, escalating rivalry dynamics.

IPL 2026 CSK-RCB Controversy: Chennai Super Kings have reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding an incident during their IPL 2026 fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match itself turned into a run-fest, with the home side posting a formidable total of 250. In response, CSK struggled to keep pace despite brief resistance, eventually finishing on 207. However, the talking point after the match shifted away from on-field action to the stadium’s in-game entertainment.

CSK Approach BCCI With Complaint

According to a report by The Indian Express, CSK’s complaint centres around the playing of the track "Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney" during their IPL 2026 match against RCB, a song that is often used in memes referring to South Indian stereotypes.

A senior IPL official was quoted stating that the matter has reached the league’s governing body and is under review.

“We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it,” the official said.

CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan has reportedly also addressed the issue, highlighting concerns over the match-day environment.

“The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it, we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it.”

Song’s History In CSK-RCB Rivalry

This track is often associated with memes online and has surfaced in the context of the CSK-RCB IPL rivalry of late.

The incident traces back to last season, when RCB posted a clip of their wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma singing “Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney” before a game in Chennai, prompting criticism from CSK supporters.

Notably, CSK’s DJ responded by playing the same track following Jitesh’s dismissal at Chepauk, the franchise's home ground.

With the BCCI now said to be examining the complaint, the episode has once again brought attention to the balance between crowd engagement and maintaining professionalism during IPL matches.