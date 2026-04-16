CSK Hit Hard As Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Of IPL 2026: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026 due to quadriceps injury.

Ahmed sustained a grade 2 tear requiring 10-12 weeks recovery.

He played all five matches, taking two wickets for CSK.

Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a massive blow just as their IPL 2026 campaign was starting to pick up with their ace fast bowler, Khaleel Amhed, apprently being ruled out of the entire season due to injury. According to a report by news agency PTI, he has been ruled out due to a quadriceps injury, with an IPL source revealing that the player has a grade 2 tear and rehab for the same would take several weeks.

"It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks," said an IPL source as per PTI.

Khaleel Amhed was arguably CSK's main fast bowler. The team had been struck with three losses in a row at the start of the season, and while he only took 2 wickets in 5 matches, his overall performance was pretty decent with an economy of 8.67 up to this point.

Khaleel Ahmed's IPL 2026 Journey

Khaleel Ahmed featured in all five of Chennai’s matches in IPL 2026 so far. He went without a wicket in the opening three fixtures against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), with the team also suffering defeats in each of those games.

However, the left-arm pacer showed signs of form in the subsequent matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), picking up a wicket in both outings (the former team's KL Rahul and the latter's Sunil Narine) and contributing to Chennai securing their first two victories of the season at home.

Khaleel's absence is likely to cause some concern in the camp that has already been dealing with injuries. South African batsman Dewald Brevis has just become available while veteran figure, MS Dhoni, is still out of action, recovering from calf strain.

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