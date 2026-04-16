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HomeSportsIPLCSK Hit Hard As Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Of IPL 2026: Report

CSK Hit Hard As Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Of IPL 2026: Report

Chennai Super Kings have faced a setback as pacer Khaleel Ahmed is reportedly ruled out from IPL 2026, raising fresh concerns over the team’s bowling attack.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026 due to quadriceps injury.
  • Ahmed sustained a grade 2 tear requiring 10-12 weeks recovery.
  • He played all five matches, taking two wickets for CSK.

Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a massive blow just as their IPL 2026 campaign was starting to pick up with their ace fast bowler, Khaleel Amhed, apprently being ruled out of the entire season due to injury. According to a report by news agency PTI, he has been ruled out due to a quadriceps injury, with an IPL source revealing that the player has a grade 2 tear and rehab for the same would take several weeks. 

"It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks," said an IPL source as per PTI.

Khaleel Amhed was arguably CSK's main fast bowler. The team had been struck with three losses in a row at the start of the season, and while he only took 2 wickets in 5 matches, his overall performance was pretty decent with an economy of 8.67 up to this point.

Khaleel Ahmed's IPL 2026 Journey

Khaleel Ahmed featured in all five of Chennai’s matches in IPL 2026 so far. He went without a wicket in the opening three fixtures against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), with the team also suffering defeats in each of those games.

However, the left-arm pacer showed signs of form in the subsequent matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), picking up a wicket in both outings (the former team's KL Rahul and the latter's Sunil Narine) and contributing to Chennai securing their first two victories of the season at home.

Khaleel's absence is likely to cause some concern in the camp that has already been dealing with injuries. South African batsman Dewald Brevis has just become available while veteran figure, MS Dhoni, is still out of action, recovering from calf strain.

Also Check: WATCH: Virat Kohli Left Surprised By LSG Youngster’s Gesture After IPL 2026 Clash

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Khaleel Ahmed been ruled out of IPL 2026?

Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a quadriceps injury. He has a grade 2 tear that requires several weeks of rehabilitation.

How long will Khaleel Ahmed's rehabilitation take?

The rehabilitation for Khaleel Ahmed's grade 2 tear is expected to take at least 10-12 weeks.

How many matches did Khaleel Ahmed play for CSK in IPL 2026?

Khaleel Ahmed featured in all five of Chennai Super Kings' matches in IPL 2026 up to the point of his injury.

Did Khaleel Ahmed take many wickets this season?

He took 2 wickets in 5 matches. He was wicketless in the first three games but took wickets in the subsequent two.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khaleel Ahmed CSK IPL IPL 2026
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