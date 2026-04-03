Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLCost Of Hosting An IPL Match - Number Will Shock You

Cost Of Hosting An IPL Match - Number Will Shock You

Since its launch in 2008, IPL has evolved into the world’s largest T20 cricket league, generating massive revenue from sponsorships, media rights, and ticket sales.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 05:49 PM (IST)

The 19th edition of Indian Premier League is in full swing, with five matches already completed. Rajasthan Royals currently lead the points table after a dominant win over Chennai Super Kings. Today, CSK will face the Punjab Kings, who began their campaign with a win against the Gujarat Titans.

Amid all the excitement on the field, many are curious about the financial side of the league - specifically, how much it costs to host a single IPL match.

Since its inception in 2008, IPL has grown into the world’s biggest T20 cricket league. Organized annually by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it generates enormous revenue through sponsorships, media rights, and ticket sales. While earnings reach staggering amounts, the actual costs of running a match are equally eye-opening.

Breaking Down Costs

Ten teams are competing in this season, with league-stage matches being played across 13 venues. Booking stadiums is the first step, and this can cost anywhere from ₹50 lakhs to ₹1 crore per venue, depending on location and facilities.

Player salaries form another major chunk of expenses. Each of the 12 players per team - including the designated ‘Impact Player’ - earns ₹7.5 lakhs per match. This means a single team spends ₹90 lakhs just on player pay. Additional payments for match referees, umpires, and support staff add to the cost.

Travel and logistics also contribute significantly, averaging around ₹7 lakhs per match. When all factors are combined - excluding broadcasting rights - the total cost of hosting a single IPL match comes to approximately ₹15 crores.

In short, staging an IPL game is a massive financial undertaking, with stadium costs, player salaries, and logistics forming the bulk of the expenditure. This explains why the league is not only a sporting spectacle but also a high-stakes business venture.

Also on ABP Live | The 'Nagma Chapter': Most Talked-About Rumour Of Sourav Ganguly Era

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main cost components for hosting an IPL match?

The primary expenses include booking stadiums, player salaries for all team members, and travel and logistics for the teams and staff.

Published at : 03 Apr 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Vs PBKS Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Cost Of Hosting An IPL Match - Number Will Shock You
Cost Of Hosting An IPL Match - Number Will Shock You
IPL
Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update
Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update
IPL
Suryakumar Yadav Recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dhurandhar Dance Step To FA9LA During IPL Event
Suryakumar Yadav Recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dhurandhar Dance Step To FA9LA During IPL Event
IPL
Lalit Modi Erupts After Goenka-Pant IPL Video Goes Viral: 'Would Have Banned Him Immediately'
Lalit Modi Erupts After Goenka-Pant IPL Video Goes Viral: 'Would Have Banned Him Immediately'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Iraq and Israel with Drones & Missiles, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking Update: Iran Claims Multiple US F-35 Strikes Amid Rising Middle East Missile Tensions
War Alert: Iran Claims Two U.S. F-35 Fighter Jets Shot Down Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Middle East conflict: Iran, Oman Launch Joint Protocol for Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India's Lipulekh Trade Challenge With Nepal's Balen Shah Government
Opinion
Embed widget