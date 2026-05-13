Mumbai Indians Breaks Silence On Hardik Pandya’s Abrupt Absence From Two Fixtures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians eliminated from tournament after losing crucial match.

Team struggled with captain Hardik Pandya's prolonged absence.

Players cite lack of consistent batting and bowling performances.

Focus shifts to professional completion of remaining fixtures.

The Mumbai Indians have acknowledged the significant difficulties faced during the prolonged absence of their regular captain, Hardik Pandya, following the team's elimination from the current tournament. A narrow defeat against Bengaluru on Sunday confirmed that the five-time champions would not progress further. The leadership has now turned its focus toward internal reflection and completing the remaining group fixtures with professionalism.

Adapting Without A Leader

The South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch spoke to reporters on Wednesday regarding the void left by the captain. Pandya has missed three matches this season due to a recurring back spasm.

"It's obviously been tough. Hardik is not only a leader but a fantastic cricketer as well. We've missed his presence when it comes to the on-field stuff," Bosch told reporters.

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Trusting The Medical Process

The franchise maintains that the health of the skipper remains the priority. The decision to keep him sidelined has been made with the long-term interests of the player in mind.

"I'm sure the people who are making decisions and the people who are looking after him are trying to do the best for him and for the team itself," Bosch added.

A Lack Of Consistency

Mumbai Indians are currently situated near the bottom of the league table. Bosch noted that the squad has struggled to deliver a cohesive performance where both batting and bowling units excel.

"We just have not put together a complete game. One day it's been the bowlers who would do well and the batters struggle a little bit," the all-rounder explained.

Ignoring External Social Media Noise

The Punjab Kings assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves also addressed the media. He insisted that his squad remains entirely focused on cricket despite various unverified rumours circulating on various social platforms.

"Frankly speaking, we are not too concerned about what social media says. At present, we are only concerned and worried about tomorrow's game," Gonsalves stated during the pre-match press conference.

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Handling Professional Pressure

The coach emphasised that senior players are naturally equipped to deal with digital scrutiny. He noted that modern cricketers do not require specific instruction on how to manage their public image.

"You don't need anyone to teach them, first of all. They are big enough. They know how to control themselves. We are more concerned about the cricketing part," Gonsalves added.

Looking Toward The Next Contest

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead the Mumbai side once more on Thursday. The team is determined to finish the season strongly despite the disappointment of missing the playoff spots.

Winning key moments remains the objective for a side historically known for its clinical finishing. Both teams now prepare for a contest that will be defined by resilience under significant pressure.