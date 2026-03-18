IPL Controversies: Five Biggest Scandals In Indian Premier League History

The journey of Indian Premier League has spanned nearly two decades, and during this time the tournament has not only delivered thrilling cricket but has also been surrounded by several controversies. Some incidents even sparked major debates and briefly tarnished the image of the league. Despite these moments, the popularity of the IPL has continued to grow.

Now, with the 19th season of IPL set to begin on March 28, 2026, players from India and around the world are preparing to represent 10 franchises in another exciting edition. Before the new season begins, here’s a look at five of the biggest controversies in IPL history that once shook the league.

5 Major Controversies in IPL History

1. The Harbhajan-Sreesanth "Slapgate" Incident

One of the earliest controversies in IPL history occurred during the 2008 season when Harbhajan Singh slapped S. Sreesanth after a match between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The shocking moment left Sreesanth in tears on the field and quickly became known as the “Slapgate” scandal, dominating headlines for weeks.

2. S. Sreesanth’s Spot-Fixing Ban

Another major controversy emerged during the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, when Sreesanth, along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, was accused of involvement in fixing activities. The incident led to bans and investigations, shaking the credibility of the league and drawing global attention to corruption in cricket.

3. Two-Year Ban on CSK and Rajasthan Royals

Following the betting and spot-fixing investigation linked to 2013 season, two franchises - Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals - were suspended from IPL for two years (2016 and 2017). During this period, their spots in the tournament were temporarily filled by teams like Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions.

4. Ravindra Jadeja’s One-Year IPL Ban

In 2010, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja faced a one-year suspension from IPL. The ban was imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after Jadeja was found guilty of violating contract rules while negotiating with another franchise despite being under contract with Rajasthan Royals.

5. Arrest of Australian Cricketer Luke Pomersbach

Former Australian cricketer Luke Pomersbach, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, was arrested during the 2012 IPL season after a complaint was filed against him for alleged misconduct with a woman at a hotel in Delhi. The case attracted widespread media attention and became another controversial chapter in IPL history.

Another Controversy: Shah Rukh Khan’s Stadium Ban

A separate controversy involved Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. During a match at Wankhede Stadium in 2012, he reportedly had an argument with security staff. The incident resulted in a five-year ban from entering the stadium, adding yet another dramatic episode to IPL’s eventful history.