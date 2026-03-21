IPL 2026: Complete List Of Ruled Out & Partially Absent Players For All 10 Teams

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Complete List Of Ruled Out & Partially Absent Players In IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 Season is just about to begin on March 28, franchises are scrambling to recalibrate their tactical blueprints. A wave of injuries and international commitments has left several teams without their marquee stars. From Kolkata Knight Riders' spiraling pace crisis to Sunrisers Hyderabad's leadership hurdles, the "Unavailability Tracker" is becoming the most critical document for team management and fantasy cricket fans alike.

The latest blow comes from the KKR camp, where domestic pacer Akash Deep has been officially ruled out for the entire season due to a lower back injury, joining a growing list of sidelined athletes.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): A Bowling Unit in Turmoil

KKR enters the 2026 season with the thinnest pace battery in the league. The loss of Akash Deep, who was expected to provide a reliable domestic seam option, is a massive setback.

Akash Deep: Ruled Out (Lower back injury)

Harshit Rana: Ruled Out (Knee surgery)

Matheesha Pathirana: Partial Absence (Joining mid-April pending fitness clearance)

With three primary fast bowlers unavailable for the first half of the tournament, the onus falls heavily on newly drafted Blessing Muzarabani and the expensive Cameron Green to lead the attack.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Leadership and Pace Woes

The Orange Army faces a rocky start as their captain and primary strike bowlers are set for a delayed arrival.

Jack Edwards: Ruled Out

Pat Cummins: Partial Absence (Resting ahead of international Test duties)

Eshan Malinga: Partial Absence

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Early Setbacks for the Defending Champions

The Yellow Army will be without the services of Australian quick Nathan Ellis, forcing a shuffle in their death-bowling plans.

Nathan Ellis: Ruled Out

Matthew Short: Partial Absence

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants are dealing with the "Partial Absence" of their overseas spin and pace anchors.

Josh Inglis: Partial Absence

Wanindu Hasaranga: Partial Absence

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Josh Hazlewood: Partial Absence

Nuwan Thushara: Partial Absence

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

In a shocking blow, star all-rounder Sam Curran is Ruled Out for the season.

Sam Curran: Ruled Out

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Atharva Ankolekar: Ruled Out.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Lockie Ferguson will miss the first seven matches to spend time with his family.

Lockie Ferguson: Partial Absence

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Mitchell Starc is confirmed for a Partial Absence due to workload management by Cricket Australia.

Mitchell Starc: Partial Absence

Strategic Impact: The Mid-April Turning Point

The "Partial Absence" tag is the most frustrating for fans, as it suggests these players will only be available once the tournament is nearly 30% complete. For teams like KKR and PBKS, the early-season scramble for points could determine their playoff fate before their star overseas recruits even land in India.

Franchises are expected to announce further injury replacements in the coming 48 hours as they look to fill the void left by players like Sam Curran and Akash Deep.