Chennai Super Kings Set For New Signing As IPL 2026 Playoffs Approach: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK to reportedly replace injured Ramakrishna Ghosh with Macneil Hadley Noronha.

Ghosh suffered a foot fracture during his IPL debut match.

CSK has faced injury challenges throughout this IPL season.

CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings are reportedly set to bring in Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Hadley Noronha as a replacement for injured youngster Ramakrishna Ghosh for the remainder of IPL 2026. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the five-time champions have already informed the BCCI about the proposed signing and are currently awaiting official approval before completing the process. The move comes after a few weeks after Ghosh was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a fracture in his right foot, adding to Chennai’s growing list of injury concerns during an already difficult campaign.

Ramakrishna Ghosh Ruled Out After IPL Debut Injury

Fast bowler Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained the injury during CSK’s home fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 2, which also marked his IPL debut.

Although his appearance was brief, the youngster managed to leave an impression in the field with a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Will Jacks. However, concerns emerged later in the game when he appeared uncomfortable after falling awkwardly during his bowling follow-through while delivering to Naman Dhir.

The setback is another frustrating blow for CSK, who have struggled to maintain a fully fit squad throughout the campaign.

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CSK Continue To Battle Injury Problems

Chennai Super Kings have already dealt with several fitness concerns this season, with injuries affecting the balance of the squad at crucial moments.

The franchise recently lost Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed, while promising young batter Ayush Mhatre has also faced injury troubles in recent weeks. With the Playoff race entering a decisive stage, the repeated disruptions have made squad management increasingly challenging for the five-time IPL champions.

Macneil Hadley Noronha’s arrival could provide additional balance and depth to the side as CSK attempt to cope with the mounting absentees. The Karnataka all-rounder is expected to strengthen both the batting and bowling departments if the signing receives final clearance.

Despite the setbacks and early losses, Chennai remain mathematically alive in the Playoff race and will hope the replacement signing can offer fresh energy during the final stretch of IPL 2026.