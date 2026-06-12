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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Cheerleader Exposes Shocking Hospital Lie - WATCH

IPL 2026 Cheerleader Exposes Shocking Hospital Lie - WATCH

An international IPL cheerleader has alleged that employers hid a bone fracture and forced her to dance, risking amputation from tissue necrosis.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cheerleader sparked outrage detailing severe IPL contract challenges.
  • Performer described extreme difficulties, suffered foot fracture during IPL show.
  • Organizers falsified diagnosis, downplaying severe injury despite swelling.
  • Independent doctor revealed severe fracture, warned of necrosis, amputation risk.

A professional cheerleader has sparked massive public outrage online after describing her highly challenging experience while working under a commercial entertainment contract during the Indian Premier League. The foreign performer disclosed how she faced systematic isolation and severe medical negligence from local organisers after sustaining a serious physical injury during a live stadium performance.

Foreign Performer Expresses Frustration

The overseas commercial artist, identified as Irina, openly described the extreme difficulties faced by international performers navigating the high-profile domestic cricket tournament circuit. She emphasized that the combination of severe language barriers and completely unfamiliar culinary habits made daily life incredibly grueling.

"Working on the contract in India, it's hell," Irina stated candidly during a recent filmed interview broadcast. "What's the life of a concert dancer? In India, it's just that because you don't know the language, you don't know the food, you don't know the people."

Severe Injury Dismissed By Medical Staff

The most alarming incident occurred when the performer suffered a major fracture to her foot during a live tournament show. Although tournament organisers quickly transported her to a local medical facility, the administrative handlers allegedly deliberately falsified her diagnostic results.

"The worst experience I had, I broke my toe during the show in India. They dropped me to the hospital," she recalled during the detailed video segment. "I remember they told me, Irina, you have five days off."

Swollen Foot Treated With Complete Indifference

Despite experiencing severe physical swelling and immense pain, administrative personnel insisted that the injury was merely a minor ligament issue. The performer noted that because the medical documentation was written in an unfamiliar language, she was entirely unable to verify the clinical details.

"And my leg is like, you know, swollen. Okay. But she's saying on X-ray, it's nothing, it's just a spring," Irina stated, referencing a sprain. "I said like, okay, fine. If she's saying, so I cannot read the report. Right?"

Independent Hospital Exposes True Damage

To protect her personal health, the dancer chose to violate the strict communication terms of her employment agreement by seeking an independent secondary evaluation. A supportive acquaintance assisted her in reaching an alternative medical facility during the early hours of the morning.

"There was a friend who took me to the hospital at 6 am in the morning because in contract you're not allowed to communicate with anyone," Irina disclosed. "So basically I would say I broke rules for my health."

Crucial Amputation Risk Due To Necrosis

The secondary independent examination immediately revealed a severe bone fracture that required urgent rest. The secondary medical practitioner expressed immense shock that the performer was being actively encouraged to continue dancing on a severely damaged foot.

"I took a report and that doctor he had these eyes and he says like if she's not going to stop working, she's going to have to cut her finger because it comes to necrosis," Irina stated, referring to her toe. "The fracture was there, the real fracture was there. They lied me about report."

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What difficulties did the foreign performer experience during her IPL contract?

She faced systematic isolation, medical negligence, severe language barriers, and unfamiliar culinary habits, making daily life incredibly grueling.

What major injury did Irina sustain while working during the IPL?

Irina suffered a major foot fracture during a live stadium performance. Local organisers allegedly falsified diagnostic results and dismissed it as a minor issue.

How did the organizers treat Irina's foot injury initially?

Despite severe swelling, administrative personnel insisted her foot fracture was a minor ligament issue. They allegedly falsified diagnostic results and encouraged her to continue dancing.

What was the true diagnosis of Irina's injury after a second opinion?

An independent examination confirmed a severe bone fracture, contrary to the initial false report. The doctor warned of an amputation risk if she continued performing.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 IPL Cheerleader Controversy Irina Cheerleader Interview IPL Dancer Injury Necrosis Cricket Cheerleader Contract Hell Indian Premier League News IPL Cheeerleader
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