IPL 2026 Cheerleader Exposes Shocking Hospital Lie - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cheerleader sparked outrage detailing severe IPL contract challenges.

Performer described extreme difficulties, suffered foot fracture during IPL show.

Organizers falsified diagnosis, downplaying severe injury despite swelling.

Independent doctor revealed severe fracture, warned of necrosis, amputation risk.

A professional cheerleader has sparked massive public outrage online after describing her highly challenging experience while working under a commercial entertainment contract during the Indian Premier League. The foreign performer disclosed how she faced systematic isolation and severe medical negligence from local organisers after sustaining a serious physical injury during a live stadium performance.

Foreign Performer Expresses Frustration

The overseas commercial artist, identified as Irina, openly described the extreme difficulties faced by international performers navigating the high-profile domestic cricket tournament circuit. She emphasized that the combination of severe language barriers and completely unfamiliar culinary habits made daily life incredibly grueling.

"Working on the contract in India, it's hell," Irina stated candidly during a recent filmed interview broadcast. "What's the life of a concert dancer? In India, it's just that because you don't know the language, you don't know the food, you don't know the people."

Severe Injury Dismissed By Medical Staff

The most alarming incident occurred when the performer suffered a major fracture to her foot during a live tournament show. Although tournament organisers quickly transported her to a local medical facility, the administrative handlers allegedly deliberately falsified her diagnostic results.

"The worst experience I had, I broke my toe during the show in India. They dropped me to the hospital," she recalled during the detailed video segment. "I remember they told me, Irina, you have five days off."

Swollen Foot Treated With Complete Indifference

Despite experiencing severe physical swelling and immense pain, administrative personnel insisted that the injury was merely a minor ligament issue. The performer noted that because the medical documentation was written in an unfamiliar language, she was entirely unable to verify the clinical details.

"And my leg is like, you know, swollen. Okay. But she's saying on X-ray, it's nothing, it's just a spring," Irina stated, referencing a sprain. "I said like, okay, fine. If she's saying, so I cannot read the report. Right?"

Independent Hospital Exposes True Damage

To protect her personal health, the dancer chose to violate the strict communication terms of her employment agreement by seeking an independent secondary evaluation. A supportive acquaintance assisted her in reaching an alternative medical facility during the early hours of the morning.

"There was a friend who took me to the hospital at 6 am in the morning because in contract you're not allowed to communicate with anyone," Irina disclosed. "So basically I would say I broke rules for my health."

Crucial Amputation Risk Due To Necrosis

The secondary independent examination immediately revealed a severe bone fracture that required urgent rest. The secondary medical practitioner expressed immense shock that the performer was being actively encouraged to continue dancing on a severely damaged foot.

"I took a report and that doctor he had these eyes and he says like if she's not going to stop working, she's going to have to cut her finger because it comes to necrosis," Irina stated, referring to her toe. "The fracture was there, the real fracture was there. They lied me about report."