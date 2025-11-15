Can Players Be Traded After IPL 2026 Retentions? Know The Rule

Players can still be traded even after Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention list is released. The trading window remains open until the auction, giving franchises ample time to make last-minute adjustments through cash deals or player swaps.

IPL 2026 retention list will be announced on November 15. This time, teams have no restrictions on the number of players they can retain or release. However, each squad must stay within the maximum limit of 25 players and operate under a ₹120 crore purse.

Once a player is released and enters the auction pool, franchise still has a chance to bring them back using an RTM (Right to Match) card, provided they have one available. This allows teams to match the highest bid and retain their former player.

IPL trading window officially opened on June 4, just a day after IPL 2025 final, and will remain active until one week before IPL 2026 auction. After the auction concludes, the window reopens and stays operational until a month prior to the start of the next season.

Why Trade Window Matters in IPL 2026

For IPL 2026 season, teams can retain any number of players, but must operate within a ₹120-crore salary cap. Keeping the trading window open post-retentions offers franchises significant strategic advantages.

1. Strategic Flexibility

Once squads are partially finalized, teams get a clearer understanding of their remaining budget. This allows them to trade retained players if needed and fix gaps in their lineup.

2. Purse Management

Franchises can boost their available purse by trading out certain retained players, giving them more spending power heading into the auction.

3. Player Consent

No player can be traded without written consent, ensuring transparency and protecting players from forced transfers.

4. Two Types of Trades

Player-for-player exchange

Cash-for-player deal

5. Pre-Auction Balancing

The post-retention trade period allows teams to reassess their squads and strengthen specific areas before entering the auction room.