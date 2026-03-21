IPL 2026: Cameron Green Joins KKR Camp Amid Heavy Criticism Over '25.20 Crore' Price Tag

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IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders’ record-breaking signing, Cameron Green, officially linked up with the squad on 21 March, ending weeks of speculation regarding his arrival. While his presence in the building brings a star power to the KKR camp, it has also reignited a fierce debate over his staggering INR 25.20 crore price tag. As the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, the Australian all-rounder faces immense pressure to justify a valuation that many experts believe was driven more by auction dynamics than current form.

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Where Does the 25-Crore Man Fit?

The primary challenge for the KKR management is integrating Green into a top order that is already seeing internal competition. Following a brilliant century by youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi in a recent intra-squad game, the coaching staff is reportedly undecided on Green’s optimal position.

If Green opens alongside Finn Allen, veteran Ajinkya Rahane may face a demotion. Conversely, slotting him at No. 3 directly impacts Raghuvanshi’s development. With the likes of Rachin Ravindra and finisher Rovman Powell also vying for overseas slots, KKR risks underutilising their biggest investment if they cannot find a stable role for him before their season opener.

"Woefully Out of Form": Experts Slam KKR’s Gamble

The criticism surrounding Green’s signing has been blunt. Former India batter S. Badrinath questioned the logic behind the massive spend, pointing to Green's underwhelming T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, where he managed just 24 runs in three innings.

"You signed him for 25 crore rupees, even though he’s woefully out of form. He struggled for Australia even in the T20 World Cup. Cameron Green received such a large sum solely because of the hype," Badrinath stated on his YouTube channel, suggesting the move could prove to be a "big mistake" for the franchise.

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell also expressed technical concerns regarding the all-rounder’s recent progression. Speaking to SEN, Chappell noted: "I’m worried about the direction he’s headed, especially with his batting. He has the talent, but whether he has the decision-making and mental skills is difficult to say."

Replacing the Irreplaceable Andre Russell

KKR entered the IPL 2026 auction with the specific intent of finding a long-term successor to Andre Russell. While Green’s recent Sheffield Shield century offers a glimpse of his potential, his T20I numbers, averaging under 20 in recent outings remain a cause for concern. Having missed the first intra-squad practice match due to his late arrival, Green now has a limited window to find his rhythm and silence the skeptics who believe no player is worth the record-shattering fee KKR shelled out.