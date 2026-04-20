WATCH: Bumrah Strikes First Ball! Dismisses Sai Sudharsan For Maiden IPL 2026 Wicket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah took first IPL 2026 wicket after five matches.

Tilak Varma scored a maiden IPL century, 82 off 45 balls.

Mumbai Indians posted 199 runs against Gujarat Titans.

Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2026 First Wicket: For as great of a bowler Jasprit Bumrah is, fans were deeply concerned over his wicketless run for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026. Five matches had gone by and the stalwart was yet to register his first victim, something unfathomable given the reputation he has built for himself. Nevertheless, better late than never, as Bumrah has finally managed to secure his first wicket of the season, Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan. Check it out:

Although Jasprit Bumrah has not been used as a regular new-ball option for MI of late, skipper Hardik Pandya entrusted him with the opening over on this occasion. The decision paid immediate dividends, as he delivered a full, sharp delivery first up. Sai Sudharsan attempted a gentle push but ended up sending it straight to debutant Krish Bhagat in the covers, resulting in a golden duck.

Tilak Varma's 45-Ball Ton Powers MI To 199

Earlier in the first innings, MI endured a troublesome start with the bat, as Danish Malewar, another debutant, fell on 2, while Quinton de Kock could only manage 13 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav had a disappointing outing yet again, scoring 15 runs before he was cleaned up by Kagiso Rabada, as Naman Dhir held the other end with a decent 32-ball 45.

Even Hardik Pandya got out on 15 runs, but it was Tilak Varma, who sparked life in the batting lineup. He started off with 19 off 22, but would go on to score 82 runs in his next 23 deliveries, taking the team's total to 199 runs.

A flurry of fours and sixes brought about his maiden IPL century, which is also the joint-fastest by a Mumbai Indians player. For those wondering, the other to achieve this feat was Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya.

MI Inch Closer To Second IPL 2026 Win

After Jasprit Bumrah's got Sai Sudharsan, GT went on to lose even more wickets in the Powerplay, losing captain Shubman Gill, and then Jos Buttler cheaply.

They seem to be in a perilous position with even the middle order failing to fire, while MI tighten the grip on the game, inching closer to their second win of the season.