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HomeSportsIPLBig Boost For KKR! Matheesha Pathirana Set To Join IPL 2026 After NOC Clearance: Report

Big Boost For KKR! Matheesha Pathirana Set To Join IPL 2026 After NOC Clearance: Report

Matheesha Pathirana reportedly set to join KKR for IPL 2026 after receiving NOC. The former CSK pacer could boost Kolkata’s struggling bowling this season.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kolkata Knight Riders secured Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana.
  • Pathirana, previously with Chennai Super Kings, has received NOC.
  • He could join the KKR squad ahead of Chennai Super Kings clash.

Matheesha Pathirana IPL 2026: Three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a rough start to this season of the Indian Premier League, and are particularly suffering from bowling woes. Harshit Rana is injured, while Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad ahead of the tournament. Sri Lankan fast bowler, Matheesha Pathirana, has also not been able to join the franchise so far, but according to Revsportz journalist, Subhayan Chakraborty, he has received his NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket, and is set to join the KKR squad in Chennai, where they will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 14.

CSK won their first points amid controversy against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, while Kolkata have one point from a rain-affected game, and three losses. Whether Pathirana gets to feature in that match, remains to be seen.

Matheesha Pathirana IPL Stats

Matheesha Pathirana, interestingly, started his IPL journey with CSK, representing the franchise for four seasons before being let go. 

He debuted in 2022, and has played 32 matches in the tournament since, taking 47 wickets at an economy of 8.68. 

His slinging action and ability to deliver sharp yorkers makes him a viable threat for any batsman, and his addition to the squad, if true, would certainly be a major boost for KKR, currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.

Also Check: WATCH: Frustrated Stubbs Throws Helmet After Umpire Refuses Glove Change vs CSK

How Much Did KKR Buy Pathirana For?

Matheesha Pathirana was KKR's second-most expensive purchase at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, held in December last year.

He was bought for Rs 18 crore, earning more than long-term players of the franchise like Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata's most expensive signing from the auction, however, was Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, bought for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore, but he is yet to make a mark this season.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Matheesha Pathirana expected to join the KKR squad?

Matheesha Pathirana has received his NOC and is set to join the KKR squad in Chennai. He is expected to be available for their match against CSK on Tuesday, April 14.

What is Matheesha Pathirana's IPL career performance?

Pathirana has played 32 IPL matches, taking 47 wickets at an economy of 8.68. He previously represented CSK for four seasons.

Why is KKR looking to boost their bowling lineup?

KKR is experiencing bowling woes due to injuries and player departures. Harshit Rana is injured, and Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Matheesha Pathirana CSK KKR IPL
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