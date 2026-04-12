Big Boost For KKR! Matheesha Pathirana Set To Join IPL 2026 After NOC Clearance: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata Knight Riders secured Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

Pathirana, previously with Chennai Super Kings, has received NOC.

He could join the KKR squad ahead of Chennai Super Kings clash.

Matheesha Pathirana IPL 2026: Three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a rough start to this season of the Indian Premier League, and are particularly suffering from bowling woes. Harshit Rana is injured, while Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad ahead of the tournament. Sri Lankan fast bowler, Matheesha Pathirana, has also not been able to join the franchise so far, but according to Revsportz journalist, Subhayan Chakraborty, he has received his NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket, and is set to join the KKR squad in Chennai, where they will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 14.

CSK won their first points amid controversy against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, while Kolkata have one point from a rain-affected game, and three losses. Whether Pathirana gets to feature in that match, remains to be seen.

Matheesha Pathirana IPL Stats

Matheesha Pathirana, interestingly, started his IPL journey with CSK, representing the franchise for four seasons before being let go.

He debuted in 2022, and has played 32 matches in the tournament since, taking 47 wickets at an economy of 8.68.

His slinging action and ability to deliver sharp yorkers makes him a viable threat for any batsman, and his addition to the squad, if true, would certainly be a major boost for KKR, currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.

Also Check: WATCH: Frustrated Stubbs Throws Helmet After Umpire Refuses Glove Change vs CSK

How Much Did KKR Buy Pathirana For?

Matheesha Pathirana was KKR's second-most expensive purchase at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, held in December last year.

He was bought for Rs 18 crore, earning more than long-term players of the franchise like Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata's most expensive signing from the auction, however, was Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, bought for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore, but he is yet to make a mark this season.