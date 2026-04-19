Big Blow For CSK! Young Star Could Miss 3 Weeks Of IPL 2026: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayush Mhatre injured hamstring in SRH vs CSK match.

Mhatre's hamstring tear may sideline him for three weeks.

CSK faces tough schedule without Mhatre, Khaleel, Dhoni.

Ayush Mhatre Injury Update: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a rocky start to their IPL 2026 campaign. Having played 6 matches so far, they have lost four and won just two. Their opening pair of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad isn't firing as they would have hoped for, and their key fast bowler has been sidelined due to injury. Now, Ayush Mhatre, India's latest Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, who was doing pretty well for Chennai, could be staring at a lengthy injury-induced absence from the tournament.

Ayush Mhatre Could Miss Three Weeks Of IPL 2026

Ayush Mhatre got injured during CSK's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday evening.

According to a report by the Indian Express, he has torn his hamstring, and could be out for three weeks. The report further states that he is able to walk without pain, but the real extent of the injury would only be known once he undergoes scans on Monday, April 20.

Chennai have to face Mumbai Indians twice, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow in the coming weeks, and Ayush Mhatre absence will be a big miss for the batting department.

They have already lost pacer Khaleel Ahmed for the entire season due to injury, with key figure MS Dhoni also currently out of action due to calf strain.

Having said that, it must be noted that no official statement has been made by the franchise as of this writing on how long Ayush Mhatre might be out of action.

Ayush Mhatre's IPL 2026 So Far

After registering single-digit scores against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ayush Mhatre stepped up his game and started firing for CSK.

He scored 73 off 43 against Punjab Kings, 59 off 36 against Delhi, 38 off 17 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and 30 off 13 against SRH.

Also Check: ‘Rajasthan Mein Kya Problem Hai?’: Jadeja’s Epic Reply To ‘Miss You In CSK’ - WATCH