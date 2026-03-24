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HomeSportsIPLBCCI Rolls Out Strict New IPL 2026 Rules Ahead Of Season Opener: Report

BCCI Rolls Out Strict New IPL 2026 Rules Ahead Of Season Opener: Report

BCCI has reportedly introduced strict new IPL 2026 rules, implementing a ban on match-day practice sessions and tighter control over training facilities.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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BCCI IPL 2026 New Rules: The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway later this week, that is on March 28, 2026, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their home, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, just a few days before the tournament kicks off, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly introduced a series of firm guidelines for all 10 competing franchises regarding practice sessions, particularly on match days.

No Practice Sessions On Match Days

One of the most notable directives issued by the BCCI, according to a report by Cricbuzz, is a complete ban on practice sessions on match days. This basically means that teams will not be allowed to train on the day of their fixtures.

The decision has been taken primarily to protect the quality of the pitches and playing surfaces. By limiting activity on match days, the board seemingly aims to ensure that wickets remain in optimal condition for competitive play, especially in high-intensity encounters.

Strict Allocation Of Practice Facilities

The BCCI has also reportedly outlined clear rules regarding practice facilities, particularly at venues like the Wankhede Stadium. Each team will be allotted two nets in the practice area for range-hitting drills.

Franchises have been explicitly barred from using practice facilities assigned to their opponents, even if those areas remain unused. This rule seemingly aims to maintain competitive integrity and prevent any potential advantage that might arise from extra pitch access. Additionally, teams will not be allowed to conduct fitness tests on match days.

As IPL 2026 approaches, these directives underline the BCCI’s focus on maintaining pitch quality, fairness, and consistency, factors that could prove decisive over the course of the season.

Also Check: R Ashwin Wants Mumbai Indians To Replace Hardik Pandya As IPL Captain

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any practice sessions allowed on match days in IPL 2026?

No, the BCCI has introduced a complete ban on practice sessions for teams on match days in IPL 2026. This rule is aimed at protecting the quality of the pitches.

How many nets will be allotted to each team for practice?

Each team will be allotted two nets in the practice area for range-hitting drills. This allocation is strictly managed by the BCCI.

Can teams use practice facilities assigned to their opponents?

No, franchises are explicitly barred from using practice facilities assigned to their opponents, even if those areas are unused. This is to maintain competitive integrity.

Are fitness tests allowed on match days?

No, teams will not be allowed to conduct fitness tests on match days. This is part of the new guidelines set by the BCCI.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI SRH RCB Wankhede Stadium IPL
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