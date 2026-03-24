BCCI Rolls Out Strict New IPL 2026 Rules Ahead Of Season Opener: Report

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BCCI IPL 2026 New Rules: The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway later this week, that is on March 28, 2026, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their home, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, just a few days before the tournament kicks off, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly introduced a series of firm guidelines for all 10 competing franchises regarding practice sessions, particularly on match days.

No Practice Sessions On Match Days

One of the most notable directives issued by the BCCI, according to a report by Cricbuzz, is a complete ban on practice sessions on match days. This basically means that teams will not be allowed to train on the day of their fixtures.

The decision has been taken primarily to protect the quality of the pitches and playing surfaces. By limiting activity on match days, the board seemingly aims to ensure that wickets remain in optimal condition for competitive play, especially in high-intensity encounters.

Strict Allocation Of Practice Facilities

The BCCI has also reportedly outlined clear rules regarding practice facilities, particularly at venues like the Wankhede Stadium. Each team will be allotted two nets in the practice area for range-hitting drills.

Franchises have been explicitly barred from using practice facilities assigned to their opponents, even if those areas remain unused. This rule seemingly aims to maintain competitive integrity and prevent any potential advantage that might arise from extra pitch access. Additionally, teams will not be allowed to conduct fitness tests on match days.

As IPL 2026 approaches, these directives underline the BCCI’s focus on maintaining pitch quality, fairness, and consistency, factors that could prove decisive over the course of the season.

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