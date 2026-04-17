The RR team manager, Romi Bhinder, was fined INR 1 lakh for using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match, which is a breach of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols.
BCCI Cracks The Whip On Veteran RR Manager; Fined Rs 1 Lakh With 'Warning'
IPL 2026: BCCI Fines RR Manager- Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder has been fined by the BCCI for breaching PMOA protocols during the IPL 2026 match vs RCB. Read the full verdict.
- RR manager fined INR 1 lakh for dugout phone violation.
- BCCI ACU found manager's explanation unsatisfactory.
- Manager received a final warning, avoiding a ban.
- Incident highlights strict adherence to anti-corruption protocols.
IPL 2026: BCCI Fines RR Manager- The BCCI has delivered a stern verdict in the ongoing "dugout phone" controversy, slapping Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Romi Bhinder with a significant financial penalty. The decision follows a week-long investigation into a breach of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols during a recent fixture.
The incident occurred during the Rajasthan Royals' match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 10. Bhinder was captured on live television using a mobile phone while seated in the dugout, a direct violation of the league's strict anti-corruption and communication guidelines.
A Deterrent for Future Breaches
Following a show-cause notice and an internal review, the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) found Bhinder’s explanation for the device's usage to be "unsatisfactory." Consequently, the manager has been instructed to pay a fine of INR 1 lakh.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that while Bhinder escaped a more severe match ban, he has been issued a final warning. The board emphasized that the PMOA protocols are non-negotiable and designed to maintain the integrity of the game.
Health Concerns vs Protocol Adherence
During the investigation, sources close to Bhinder reportedly cited his recent recovery from a serious lung ailment as a factor. It was suggested that his difficulty in frequently climbing stairs to the dressing room, where phone use is permitted, contributed to the lapse.
However, the BCCI reiterated that the rules are absolute. Under Article 4.1.1 of the protocol, communication devices are strictly prohibited in the dugout area for all personnel, including seasoned veterans like Bhinder, who has been with the franchise since its inception in 2008.
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Wider Implications for IPL 2026
The incident was first flagged by netizens and former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, who demanded immediate action on social media. The swift penalty serves as a "deterrent" for all stakeholders, including players and support staff, to adhere strictly to security standards.
The Rajasthan Royals, currently focused on their playoff push, will now look to put this administrative distraction behind them. The league continues to maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward any activity that could potentially compromise the transparency of match-day operations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was the Rajasthan Royals team manager fined by the BCCI?
What is the penalty for using a phone in the dugout?
The BCCI fined Romi Bhinder INR 1 lakh and issued a final warning. While he avoided a match ban, the board emphasized that PMOA protocols are non-negotiable.
Did the BCCI consider the manager's health issues when making their decision?
While health concerns were reportedly cited as a reason for the lapse, the BCCI reiterated that the rules prohibiting phone use in the dugout are absolute and must be adhered to.
What are the implications of this incident for IPL 2026?
The swift penalty serves as a deterrent for all stakeholders to strictly adhere to security standards and maintain the integrity and transparency of match-day operations.