BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Issues Serious Notice To RR Manager For Phone Use

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Notice concerns mobile phone use in a restricted area.

Manager's health and digital communication methods cited.

BCCI demands a response to potential protocol breach.

The integrity protocols of the Indian Premier League have come under the spotlight after the BCCI issued a formal show-cause notice to Romi Bhinder, the team manager of the Rajasthan Royals. The action, initiated by the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit, follows an incident during the franchise's recent fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru where Bhinder was allegedly spotted using a mobile handset in a restricted area.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the core of the dispute involves the precise location of the device's usage. While league regulations permit team managers to carry communication devices within the Players and Match Officials Area, their use is strictly confined to the dressing room for logistical or administrative purposes.

Bhinder was reportedly seen using his phone while seated near a refrigerator adjacent to the dugout, a zone that technically falls outside the permitted boundaries for such activity.

A Matter of Medical Necessity

The situation is complicated by Bhinder's personal circumstances. The long-standing manager recently recovered from a severe lung ailment and had reportedly informed the BCCI of his health condition before the start of the season.

Sources close to the team suggest that his physical state made it difficult for him to frequently move between the dugout and the dressing room, leading to the lapse in protocol.

Furthermore, the modern IPL landscape has seen a shift in how officials interact. Since the pandemic, the BCCI has increasingly used digital platforms like WhatsApp to relay match-day instructions to teams.

The Royals may argue that the device was being used solely for these official cricket operations, which is a permissible exception under the current guidelines.

Strict Compliance

Despite the medical context, the ACSU remains vigilant about preventing unauthorised communication that could compromise the sport's security.

Bhinder has been granted 48 hours to provide a formal response to the notice. This development comes amid a string of minor disciplinary issues for the Rajasthan franchise, which has already seen several members cited for dress code violations during the 2026 campaign.

The outcome of this probe will serve as a significant reminder to all ten franchises that even technical infringements in the dugout are subject to intense scrutiny. For now, the Royals must ensure their administrative staff adheres to the letter of the law as they navigate a high-stakes season.

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