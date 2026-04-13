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HomeSportsIPLBCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Issues Serious Notice To RR Manager For Phone Use

BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Issues Serious Notice To RR Manager For Phone Use

IPL 2026: BCCI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Rajasthan Royals Manager Romi Bhinder For Using Phone In The Dugout During RR vs RCB Match. Read the full details about Romi Bhinder's case.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Notice concerns mobile phone use in a restricted area.
  • Manager's health and digital communication methods cited.
  • BCCI demands a response to potential protocol breach.

The integrity protocols of the Indian Premier League have come under the spotlight after the BCCI issued a formal show-cause notice to Romi Bhinder, the team manager of the Rajasthan Royals. The action, initiated by the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit, follows an incident during the franchise's recent fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru where Bhinder was allegedly spotted using a mobile handset in a restricted area.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the core of the dispute involves the precise location of the device's usage. While league regulations permit team managers to carry communication devices within the Players and Match Officials Area, their use is strictly confined to the dressing room for logistical or administrative purposes.

Bhinder was reportedly seen using his phone while seated near a refrigerator adjacent to the dugout, a zone that technically falls outside the permitted boundaries for such activity.

A Matter of Medical Necessity

The situation is complicated by Bhinder's personal circumstances. The long-standing manager recently recovered from a severe lung ailment and had reportedly informed the BCCI of his health condition before the start of the season.

Sources close to the team suggest that his physical state made it difficult for him to frequently move between the dugout and the dressing room, leading to the lapse in protocol.

Furthermore, the modern IPL landscape has seen a shift in how officials interact. Since the pandemic, the BCCI has increasingly used digital platforms like WhatsApp to relay match-day instructions to teams.

The Royals may argue that the device was being used solely for these official cricket operations, which is a permissible exception under the current guidelines.

Strict Compliance

Despite the medical context, the ACSU remains vigilant about preventing unauthorised communication that could compromise the sport's security.

Bhinder has been granted 48 hours to provide a formal response to the notice. This development comes amid a string of minor disciplinary issues for the Rajasthan franchise, which has already seen several members cited for dress code violations during the 2026 campaign.

The outcome of this probe will serve as a significant reminder to all ten franchises that even technical infringements in the dugout are subject to intense scrutiny. For now, the Royals must ensure their administrative staff adheres to the letter of the law as they navigate a high-stakes season.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Achieves Milestone No Player Has Ever Touched Against MI; Check Stats

Also Read: Shubhman Gill Leaves Virat Kohli Behind In This Elite IPL Record Led By KL Rahul

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Rajasthan Royals team manager receive a show-cause notice?

Romi Bhinder was issued a notice for allegedly using a mobile phone in a restricted area during a match, which violates IPL integrity protocols.

What are the rules regarding mobile phone usage for team managers in the IPL?

Team managers can carry communication devices but can only use them in the dressing room for administrative purposes. Using them near the dugout is prohibited.

Does Romi Bhinder's health condition play a role in this incident?

Yes, Bhinder recently recovered from a lung ailment, and it's suggested his health made it difficult to move frequently between the dugout and dressing room.

Could the Rajasthan Royals argue the phone was used for official communication?

Yes, the team might argue the device was used for official cricket operations via digital platforms like WhatsApp, a permissible exception.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals BCCI Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 BCCI Anti-Corruption And Security Unit RR Manager Phone-Use Controversy
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