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HomeSportsIPLAxar Patel Slammed By Fans For Laughing After DC’s Crushing Loss To RCB In IPL 2026

Axar Patel Slammed By Fans For Laughing After DC’s Crushing Loss To RCB In IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals’ crushing defeat sparks strong fan reactions as Axar Patel's captaincy and attitude come under scrutiny during a challenging IPL 2026 campaign.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DCs suffered a humiliating defeat against RCB.
  • Fans criticized captain Axar Patel for his cheerful demeanor post-loss.
  • RCB secured a swift chase, with Kohli reaching a milestone.

Axar Patel DC vs RCB Backlash: Delhi Capitals (DC) faced one of their worst defeats in IPL history against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in IPL 2026. Being asked to bat first, the Axar Patel-led side was blown away by the visiting bowling attack, as they found themselves down 8/6 at one point. They were able to muster 75 runs before being bowled out, and RCB chased down the easy target in just 6.3 overs. After the match, however, Axar Patel was shown smiling and laughing, greeting Virat Kohli, and even during his post-match interview, something which did not sit well at all with DC fans. 

Axar Patel Faces Backlash Online

Delhi Capitals fans were surprised to see their captain seemingly unfazed by the crushing defeat, and criticized him on social media. Here are some of those comments:

This chase was the second-fastest ever in IPL history, during which Virat Kohli became the first player to cross 9,000 runs in the tournament. 

RCB now stand second in the IPL 2026 points table with a very strong Net Run Rate (NRR), while DC are languishing in the bottom-half of the standings with just three wins in eight games.

When Is DC's Next IPL 2026 Match?

Delhi Capitals will be in action next on Friday, May 1, against Rajasthan Royals. 

Veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc is expected to return to action, which would certainly boost their bowling unit at the crucial time in their campaign.

Also Check: WATCH: Young Virat Kohli Fan Left In Tears After Being Ignored By RCB Star

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Delhi Capitals fans react negatively to Axar Patel after the RCB match?

Fans criticized Axar Patel for smiling and laughing after their team's heavy defeat against RCB. They felt he was not taking the loss seriously enough.

What was the result of the Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru match?

Delhi Capitals suffered a significant defeat, scoring only 75 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the target easily in just 6.3 overs.

What is Delhi Capitals' current position in the IPL 2026 points table?

Delhi Capitals are in the bottom half of the standings with only three wins in eight games. RCB, on the other hand, is second.

When is Delhi Capitals' next IPL 2026 match?

Delhi Capitals' next match is scheduled for Friday, May 1st, against Rajasthan Royals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Axar Patel RCB DC IPL
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