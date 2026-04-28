Fans criticized Axar Patel for smiling and laughing after their team's heavy defeat against RCB. They felt he was not taking the loss seriously enough.
Axar Patel Slammed By Fans For Laughing After DC’s Crushing Loss To RCB In IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals’ crushing defeat sparks strong fan reactions as Axar Patel's captaincy and attitude come under scrutiny during a challenging IPL 2026 campaign.
- DCs suffered a humiliating defeat against RCB.
- Fans criticized captain Axar Patel for his cheerful demeanor post-loss.
- RCB secured a swift chase, with Kohli reaching a milestone.
Axar Patel DC vs RCB Backlash: Delhi Capitals (DC) faced one of their worst defeats in IPL history against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in IPL 2026. Being asked to bat first, the Axar Patel-led side was blown away by the visiting bowling attack, as they found themselves down 8/6 at one point. They were able to muster 75 runs before being bowled out, and RCB chased down the easy target in just 6.3 overs. After the match, however, Axar Patel was shown smiling and laughing, greeting Virat Kohli, and even during his post-match interview, something which did not sit well at all with DC fans.
Axar Patel Faces Backlash Online
Delhi Capitals fans were surprised to see their captain seemingly unfazed by the crushing defeat, and criticized him on social media. Here are some of those comments:
Axar Patel was laughing while shaking hands with Virat Kohli after the match, and he was even laughing shamelessly during the post-match presentation. Their social media admin is making cheap abusive memes and coach Munaf Patel is laughing at that post. This DC team is not… pic.twitter.com/1PcK6BA9Ah— TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 27, 2026
Axar Patel shamelessly laughing even after his team got hammered in a one-sided game 😭🙏— Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) April 27, 2026
Captaincy standards have hit rock bottom this season. Apart from Shreyas, Rajat, and Ishan the rest of the captains look absolutely clueless on the field. pic.twitter.com/t69cvQBnq6
Bhai Ye Axar itna has kyun raha hai. I feel sorry for his team owners. He should be absolutely gutted and upset after such a humiliating defeat.— Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) April 27, 2026
Axar Patel said, “I also don’t know what is happening”— 𝙎. (@KLfied_) April 27, 2026
This Guy is Captaining an IPL Team and comes with such Things 😭🙏🏻
Can't bat
Can't bowl
Can't do captaincy
Laughs every time after Big losses pic.twitter.com/iP9N4aAYKw
One-sided loss… and Axar Patel is still laughing 😭🙏— AdityaVarma (@AdityaVarma45_) April 27, 2026
Same story repeating from previous games—things not clicking, yet the reaction stays the same.
So many captains being clueless in this season and laughing after every loss.pic.twitter.com/5qaJ09H4oI
Sack Axar Patel as captain.— 𝐏𝐁𝐊𝐒 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 🦁 (@LionOfPBKS) April 22, 2026
As a player, he is amazing.
But his decisions as a captain has been below par.
and i still don’t understand how can axar laugh after losing. Feels like he is taking captaincy too lightly.
Axar patel is a clown captain, he will come to press conference and laugh @ParthJindal11 sack him asap if he doesn't take responsibility for the losses— Sadha (@sadha2525) April 25, 2026
Interviewer: I’m sorry, it was a really tough day for you. I don’t want to cause you more pain by talking about it anymore.— AK 45 (@ImRo45_Club) April 27, 2026
Meanwhile, Axar Patel: 😂😂
For the first time, the interviewer looks sadder for the team than the captain. 😭 pic.twitter.com/sIexqvEiuu
This chase was the second-fastest ever in IPL history, during which Virat Kohli became the first player to cross 9,000 runs in the tournament.
RCB now stand second in the IPL 2026 points table with a very strong Net Run Rate (NRR), while DC are languishing in the bottom-half of the standings with just three wins in eight games.
When Is DC's Next IPL 2026 Match?
Delhi Capitals will be in action next on Friday, May 1, against Rajasthan Royals.
Veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc is expected to return to action, which would certainly boost their bowling unit at the crucial time in their campaign.
Also Check: WATCH: Young Virat Kohli Fan Left In Tears After Being Ignored By RCB Star
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Delhi Capitals fans react negatively to Axar Patel after the RCB match?
What was the result of the Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru match?
Delhi Capitals suffered a significant defeat, scoring only 75 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the target easily in just 6.3 overs.
What is Delhi Capitals' current position in the IPL 2026 points table?
Delhi Capitals are in the bottom half of the standings with only three wins in eight games. RCB, on the other hand, is second.
When is Delhi Capitals' next IPL 2026 match?
Delhi Capitals' next match is scheduled for Friday, May 1st, against Rajasthan Royals.