Axar Patel Slammed By Fans For Laughing After DC’s Crushing Loss To RCB In IPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DCs suffered a humiliating defeat against RCB.

Fans criticized captain Axar Patel for his cheerful demeanor post-loss.

RCB secured a swift chase, with Kohli reaching a milestone.

Axar Patel DC vs RCB Backlash: Delhi Capitals (DC) faced one of their worst defeats in IPL history against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in IPL 2026. Being asked to bat first, the Axar Patel-led side was blown away by the visiting bowling attack, as they found themselves down 8/6 at one point. They were able to muster 75 runs before being bowled out, and RCB chased down the easy target in just 6.3 overs. After the match, however, Axar Patel was shown smiling and laughing, greeting Virat Kohli, and even during his post-match interview, something which did not sit well at all with DC fans.

Axar Patel Faces Backlash Online

Delhi Capitals fans were surprised to see their captain seemingly unfazed by the crushing defeat, and criticized him on social media. Here are some of those comments:

Axar Patel was laughing while shaking hands with Virat Kohli after the match, and he was even laughing shamelessly during the post-match presentation. Their social media admin is making cheap abusive memes and coach Munaf Patel is laughing at that post. This DC team is not… pic.twitter.com/1PcK6BA9Ah — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 27, 2026

Axar Patel shamelessly laughing even after his team got hammered in a one-sided game 😭🙏



Captaincy standards have hit rock bottom this season. Apart from Shreyas, Rajat, and Ishan the rest of the captains look absolutely clueless on the field. pic.twitter.com/t69cvQBnq6 — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) April 27, 2026

Bhai Ye Axar itna has kyun raha hai. I feel sorry for his team owners. He should be absolutely gutted and upset after such a humiliating defeat. — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) April 27, 2026

Axar Patel said, “I also don’t know what is happening”



This Guy is Captaining an IPL Team and comes with such Things 😭🙏🏻



Can't bat

Can't bowl

Can't do captaincy

Laughs every time after Big losses pic.twitter.com/iP9N4aAYKw — 𝙎. (@KLfied_) April 27, 2026

One-sided loss… and Axar Patel is still laughing 😭🙏



Same story repeating from previous games—things not clicking, yet the reaction stays the same.

So many captains being clueless in this season and laughing after every loss.pic.twitter.com/5qaJ09H4oI — AdityaVarma (@AdityaVarma45_) April 27, 2026

Sack Axar Patel as captain.

As a player, he is amazing.



But his decisions as a captain has been below par.

and i still don’t understand how can axar laugh after losing. Feels like he is taking captaincy too lightly. — 𝐏𝐁𝐊𝐒 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 🦁 (@LionOfPBKS) April 22, 2026

Axar patel is a clown captain, he will come to press conference and laugh @ParthJindal11 sack him asap if he doesn't take responsibility for the losses — Sadha (@sadha2525) April 25, 2026

Interviewer: I’m sorry, it was a really tough day for you. I don’t want to cause you more pain by talking about it anymore.



Meanwhile, Axar Patel: 😂😂



For the first time, the interviewer looks sadder for the team than the captain. 😭 pic.twitter.com/sIexqvEiuu — AK 45 (@ImRo45_Club) April 27, 2026

This chase was the second-fastest ever in IPL history, during which Virat Kohli became the first player to cross 9,000 runs in the tournament.

RCB now stand second in the IPL 2026 points table with a very strong Net Run Rate (NRR), while DC are languishing in the bottom-half of the standings with just three wins in eight games.

When Is DC's Next IPL 2026 Match?

Delhi Capitals will be in action next on Friday, May 1, against Rajasthan Royals.

Veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc is expected to return to action, which would certainly boost their bowling unit at the crucial time in their campaign.

Also Check: WATCH: Young Virat Kohli Fan Left In Tears After Being Ignored By RCB Star