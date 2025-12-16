The IPL 2026 mini-auction saw a dramatic rise in value for uncapped domestic talent, exemplified by sale of Mangesh Yadav to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a massive ₹5.20 crore.

The 23-year-old pacer, who entered the auction at a humble base price of ₹30 lakh, saw his price multiply more than 17 times over, highlighting the desperation of franchises to acquire specific skill sets.

The bidding for Yadav, a burgeoning star from Madhya Pradesh, turned into a thrilling two-way battle between RCB and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both franchises were visibly eager to acquire the versatile bowler, but it was RCB who showed superior financial commitment, pushing the bid past the ₹5 crore mark, where SRH ultimately pulled out.

🚨Mangesh Yadav a left arm fast bowler he was in supreme form In Madhya Pradesh league T20



Our scouts did a good job and it is reflecting in today auction 👏 a good buy

pic.twitter.com/BBZOCmwqXp — Royal Champions Bengaluru (@RCBtweetzz) December 16, 2025

Mangesh Yadav’s astronomical price tag is primarily attributed to him being a left-arm fast bowler.

In T20 cricket, left-arm pacers are gold dust, offering a unique angle that poses serious challenges for right-handed batsmen, particularly during the powerplay. Coupled with his ability as a capable lower-order batsman, Yadav provides the highly valuable skill set of an Indian all-rounder, offering crucial balance to the squad.

The pacer's recent exploits in domestic cricket, where he has demonstrated both wicket-taking ability and economy, justified the bidding war. By securing Yadav, RCB has successfully plugged a crucial bowling gap and invested heavily in a high-potential domestic asset.

The team will now look to Mangesh Yadav to translate his domestic form into consistent, match-winning performances on the grand stage of the IPL.

