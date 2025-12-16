IPL Auction: Who Is Auqib Dar? Delhi Capitals Buy Jammu & Kashmir Star For ₹8.40 Crore

Delhi Capitals (DC) made a stunning statement in IPL 2026 mini-auction by securing the services of fast-bowler Auqib Dar for a staggering ₹8.40 crore.

This phenomenal purchase not only made him the most expensive Indian player of the day so far but also marked a significant win for DC, who outlasted a fierce bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to acquire the talented 29-year-old.

Rise Through Domestic Prowess

Auqib Dar, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is the latest domestic star to translate consistent red-ball and white-ball performances into an IPL windfall. The right-arm medium pacer has been a mainstay for his domestic side and comes to the IPL with formidable credentials:

First-Class Record: In the highly competitive Ranji Trophy, Dar boasts an impressive bowling average of just 19.00 across his career. His ability to consistently take wickets and maintain pressure is evidenced by his overall First-Class wicket tally of 125 wickets in 36 matches.

Recent Form (SMAT 2025/26): His auction price is a direct result of his phenomenal T20 form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he picked up 15 wickets in just 7 matches.

Auqib Dar is all set to feature in the #TATAIPL 👌



The all-rounder joins @DelhiCapitals for INR 8.4 Crore 👏👏#TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/RQ1tK7W2RF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

This performance confirmed his readiness for the fast-paced IPL environment, showcasing his skill in swinging the new ball and executing crucial variations.

Why the High Price?

Delhi Capitals’ massive investment is a calculated move driven by the scarcity of high-quality Indian fast-bowling talent.

Auqib Dar offers a strong, in-form domestic option who can complement DC’s overseas pace attack and provide reliability throughout the innings. His signing at a whopping ₹8.40 crore is a handsome and well-deserved reward, reflecting the franchise's belief in his potential to become an Indian core player for years to come.