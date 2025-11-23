Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target

Delhi Capitals head into the IPL 2026 auction with a Rs 21.8 crore purse, a decent amount of money compared to other franchises. Here are 3 players that they should target.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a fantastic start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025, winning 4 games on the trott, kicking off the season with a thriller.

However, they only managed to win three more afterwards. Their momentum crashed, and the capital franchise finished 5th, outside the Playoff qualification zone.

Needless to say, DC would be looking to fix major areas of concern to push further for the title challenge in IPL 2026. How exactly their auction goes remains to be seen, but here are 3 players that they should target.

DC IPL 2026 Auction: Ideal Targets

1) Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will very likely be hot property in the IPL 2026 Auction. He can be productive with the bat in the middle order, and also chip in with the ball with quality fast-bowling overs.

Adding him into the mix alongside someone like Tristan Stubbs could solve a lot of problems for DC, who have been prone to top-order collapses.

2) Andre Russell

Many years ago, well before his KKR heroics, a young Andre Russell was a part of the Delhi Daredevils. And if not Green, then DC could benefit from bringing him back now that he has been released.

Although seemingly past his best, Russell can still be destructive down the order. He also a smart fast bowler with the ability to pick wickets in the middle-innings.

3) Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana, another one of Sri Lanka's sling-action fast bowlers troubled IPL batsmen in his initial run with CSK. But a relatively disappointing 2025 edition saw him being released. 

Now that he is up for grabs, DC could take a chance with Pathirana, pairing him up with Mitchell Starc for a potentially lethal fast-bowling attack, which if works, could brew great results for the Delhi-based side.

Delhi Capitals head into the IPL 2026 auction with a Rs 21.8 crore purse, which is a decent amount of money.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andre Russell Matheesha Pathirana Delhi Cricket Cameron Green DC IPL Delhi Capitals DC Delhi Capitals Players DC IPL Auction IPL 2026 Auction Delhi Capitals Ipl Auction Dc Auction Dc Ipl Squad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row
'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row
Cities
Why Is Punjab Against Centre’s Move To Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240?
Why Is Punjab Against Centre’s Move To Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240?
Cities
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Crime Branch Arrests Mastermind Behind ₹8 Cr High-Purity Heroin Supply Network
Breaking: ED Seizes Over ₹14 Crore Cash, Gold in Massive Raids Linked to Coal Scam
SIR Row Deepens: Akhilesh Alleges BJP-EC Nexus, Mamata Warns of Rising Deaths
Special Intensive Revision: Opposition Accuses BJP, Akhilesh Questions Yogi’s Stand
Special Intensive Revision: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension for Voter List Revision in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget