IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a fantastic start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025, winning 4 games on the trott, kicking off the season with a thriller.

However, they only managed to win three more afterwards. Their momentum crashed, and the capital franchise finished 5th, outside the Playoff qualification zone.

Needless to say, DC would be looking to fix major areas of concern to push further for the title challenge in IPL 2026. How exactly their auction goes remains to be seen, but here are 3 players that they should target.

DC IPL 2026 Auction: Ideal Targets

1) Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will very likely be hot property in the IPL 2026 Auction. He can be productive with the bat in the middle order, and also chip in with the ball with quality fast-bowling overs.

Adding him into the mix alongside someone like Tristan Stubbs could solve a lot of problems for DC, who have been prone to top-order collapses.

2) Andre Russell

Many years ago, well before his KKR heroics, a young Andre Russell was a part of the Delhi Daredevils. And if not Green, then DC could benefit from bringing him back now that he has been released.

Although seemingly past his best, Russell can still be destructive down the order. He also a smart fast bowler with the ability to pick wickets in the middle-innings.

3) Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana, another one of Sri Lanka's sling-action fast bowlers troubled IPL batsmen in his initial run with CSK. But a relatively disappointing 2025 edition saw him being released.

Now that he is up for grabs, DC could take a chance with Pathirana, pairing him up with Mitchell Starc for a potentially lethal fast-bowling attack, which if works, could brew great results for the Delhi-based side.

Delhi Capitals head into the IPL 2026 auction with a Rs 21.8 crore purse, which is a decent amount of money.