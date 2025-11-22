IPL 2026 Auction: 3 Players Expected To Fetch ₹20 Crore, Open For All 10 Teams

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Auction: 3 Players Expected To Fetch ₹20 Crore, Open For All 10 Teams

In the previous IPL auction, three players, including Rishabh Pant, commanded bids over ₹20 crore (~$2.5 million).

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction promises to be a blockbuster, featuring some of the biggest names in cricket, including power hitters like Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell.

With 77 slots up for grabs and teams collectively holding around ₹237.55 crore (roughly $1.5 billion) in remaining funds, substantial spending is expected.

In the previous IPL auction, three players, including Rishabh Pant, commanded bids over ₹20 crore (~$2.5 million). This year, several players could trigger similar bidding wars.

1. Andre Russell

Andre Russell, who has played 12 seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders, has been released this time. With 2,651 runs and 123 wickets in his career, Russell is also an outstanding fielder and a renowned big-hitter. His entry into the auction is likely to ignite intense competition among franchises.

2. Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to attract strong interest. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted that Green could be one of the top picks. Coming off a century against South Africa and maintaining a T20 strike rate above 160, Green offers versatility - he can bowl, bat in the middle order, or finish games in the lower order.

With players like Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and Moeen Ali released, KKR has a pressing need for an all-rounder and over ₹64 crore (~$1.2 billion) to spend.

3. David Miller

Auctions can be unpredictable. Last time, Venkatesh Iyer fetched ₹23.75 crore, and young talents like Matheesha Pathirana could also see high bids. Finisher David Miller is another player likely to attract attention, particularly from CSK and KKR, both of whom have significant funds and need a reliable lower-order batter. KKR, in particular, could make Miller their top target, potentially triggering a bidding battle with CSK.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andre Russell David Miller IPL Auction Cameron Green IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
