IPL 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Could Let Go of These 3 Key Players

As Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction approaches, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might look to make some changes to their squad. Several high-profile players struggled to deliver in IPL 2025, and the franchise may consider releasing them to free up funds and explore new options.

1. Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was bought by SRH for a massive ₹11.40 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Despite a bright start, including a century against Rajasthan Royals, Ishan failed to maintain consistency and ended the season with 354 runs in 14 matches.

Considering his hefty salary versus performance, SRH may release him ahead of IPL 2026.

IPL Record: In 119 IPL matches, Ishan Kishan has scored 2,998 runs at an average of 29.10 and a strike rate of 137.64.

2. Rahul Chahar

SRH spent ₹3.20 crore to acquire leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in IPL 2025. However, the franchise didn’t give him enough opportunities, as he played only one match and bowled just one over. Given the limited game time and his salary, Rahul could be on the release list.

IPL Record: Rahul Chahar has picked 75 wickets in 79 matches at an economy of 7.72.

3. Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen was retained for a staggering ₹23 crore ahead of IPL 2025, but he couldn’t justify his price tag. He scored 487 runs in 14 matches, falling short of expectations. With such a high salary and modest returns, SRH might release Klaasen to bring in a more impactful batter.

IPL Record: In 49 IPL matches, Klaasen has amassed 1,480 runs at an average of 40.00 with a strike rate of 169.72, showcasing his destructive potential when in form.

SRH in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a mixed campaign in IPL 2025, finishing 7th on the points table with 6 wins and 8 losses out of 14 matches.

The team entered the season with high expectations after investing heavily in stars like Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Rahul Chahar. While Klaasen was one of the top scorers with 487 runs in 14 matches, he couldn’t fully justify his Rs 23 crore price tag, and Kishan, despite a brilliant century against Rajasthan Royals, ended the season with only 354 runs.

The middle order often faltered, and the bowling attack lacked depth, relying heavily on frontline bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Starc. Rahul Chahar had minimal game time, playing just one match.

Overall, inconsistent batting, underperforming high-priced players, and lack of bowling depth contributed to SRH missing the playoffs.