IPL 2026 Auction Stunner: 5 International Stars Who Won’t Enter Auction Pool

HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Auction Stunner: 5 International Stars Who Won’t Enter Auction Pool

Five major international stars, including Maxwell and Russell, will not feature in the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, leaving fans stunned ahead of the big event.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The IPL 2026 Auction, scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, promises high excitement as 1,355 players have reportedly thrown their names into the pool - even though only 77 slots remain across all 10 franchises.

With significant purse amounts still available, teams are expected to go big on both emerging talent and established names.

However, several major overseas stars will be conspicuously absent. 

5 International Cricketers Absent From PL 2026 Auction.

1) Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, a seasoned IPL performer with 13 seasons, 2,819 runs, and 41 wickets to his name, has opted out of this year's auction.

Although he is not retiring from the league, Maxwell will not feature in IPL 2026 after being released by Punjab Kings. His absence marks the end of a long and impactful chapter for one of the IPL’s most explosive players.

2) Andre Russell

West Indies powerhouse Andre Russell has officially retired from the IPL.

Having played for KKR since 2014 (as well as earlier for Delhi Daredevils), Russell finished with 2,651 runs and 123 wickets, cementing his status as one of the most destructive all-rounders the IPL has seen. 

3) Faf du Plessis

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was the first big name to pull out of the mini auction.

In a social media announcement, du Plessis confirmed that he will skip IPL 2026 and will instead participate in PSL 2026. He represented Delhi Capitals in the previous season.

4) Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has also withdrawn from the auction after eight consecutive IPL seasons.

Like du Plessis, he will shift his focus to the Pakistan Super League. Across his IPL career, he played 73 matches, scored 1,167 runs, and picked up 41 wickets.

5) Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes is ineligible for IPL 2026 due to a BCCI regulation. Under the rule introduced before the last mega auction, players who skip participation are barred from entering the next two auctions.

As a result, even if Stokes wanted to return, he could not have registered this year.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Glenn Maxwell Andre Russell Ben Stokes IPL Auction IPL 2026 Auction Ipl Auction Players
Advertisement

Advertisement

