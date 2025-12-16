Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Auction Shock: Sarfaraz, Livingstone And Other Big Names Go Unsold

IPL 2026 Auction Shock: Sarfaraz, Livingstone And Other Big Names Go Unsold

Sarfaraz Khan went unsold despite being in good form, and predictions about Liam Livingstone fell short.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 auction has been full of surprises. While Cameron Green became the most expensive foreign player in auction history, several prominent names failed to attract any bids.

Notably, Indian batsman Sarfaraz Khan went unsold despite being in good form, and predictions about Liam Livingstone fell short, as the English all-rounder also remained unclaimed in the first round.

In the past two weeks, 28-year-old Sarfaraz Khan showcased his explosive form in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) for Mumbai, scoring his maiden T20 century along with two quick fifties in 18-ball and 15-ball innings. Despite this impressive performance, Sarfaraz went under the hammer in the first/marquee set of the IPL 2026 auction, yet no franchise showed interest, even though his base price was just ₹75 lakh.

Sarfaraz Khan wasn’t the only high-profile player left unsold. Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Devon Conway also failed to attract any bids from the franchises.

Unsold Players in IPL 2026 (So Far)

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Prithvi Shaw

Devon Conway

Sarfaraz Khan

Gus Atkinson

Rachin Ravindra

Liam Livingstone

Wiaan Mulder

Srikar Bharat

Jonny Bairstow

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Jamie Smith

Deepak Hooda

Matt Henry

Akash Deep

Shivam Mavi

Gerald Coetzee

List will be updated in some time...

Among the unsold, Liam Livingstone’s name stands out. Despite being a major international star and fitting the all-rounder requirements of many teams, no franchise placed a bid. His base price was set at ₹2 crore.

Similarly, Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw, who went up for auction early on, were unable to find buyers. Both had a base price of ₹75 lakh. Other notable players who remained unsold included Devon Conway and England veteran Jonny Bairstow, adding to the list of unexpected surprises in this year’s auction.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Ft. Aussie star Cameron Green

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Khan IPL Auction Ipl Unsold Players Liam Livingstone IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction Shock
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
Cities
Luthra Brothers Land In Delhi After Being Deported From Thailand
Luthra Brothers Land In Delhi After Being Deported From Thailand
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget