IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Win Fierce Bidding War With CSK For Ravi Bishnoi

For Rajasthan Royals, the purchase is a calculated investment in a match-winner.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The intense bidding for Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi concluded with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) successfully acquiring his services for a significant price of ₹7.20 crore.

The Royals' management showed persistence, battling fiercely with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the high-profile Indian wrist spinner, before Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) briefly entered the fray at the tail end.

It was RR’s final bid that secured the deal, making Bishnoi a crucial addition to their bowling attack.

In IPL 2025, Ravi Bishnoi took only 9 wickets in 11 matches, while rising star Digvesh Rathi grabbed the attention in LSG. With Rajasthan releasing Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, Bishnoi is set to play a key role alongside Ravindra Jadeja in the team for the upcoming season.

This move is a welcome homecoming for Bishnoi. Having played for Rajasthan in domestic cricket and hailing from the state, the 25-year-old will surely feel at home, uniting with local heroes and star players at the Royals’ camp.

After stints with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and a hefty retention by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the past, the spinner's journey has come full circle to represent his state franchise.

For Rajasthan Royals, the purchase is a calculated investment in a match-winner. Across his 77-match IPL career, Bishnoi has taken 72 wickets and maintained an economy rate of 8.22, often delivering crucial breakthroughs in the pressure cooker of the middle overs. His presence alongside Yuzvendra Chahal promises to give RR one of the most potent spin attacks in the competition.

Ravi Bishnoi's acquisition contrasts sharply with the fates of two other prominent capped spinners who followed him in the auction: Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Maheesh Theekshana.

Despite their international pedigree and proven track records in global leagues, both Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb and Sri Lankan off-spinner Theekshana disappointingly went UNSOLD at their base prices, highlighting the demanding and unpredictable nature of IPL auction.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
Rajasthan Royals IPL Auction Ravi Bishnoi RR IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Embed widget