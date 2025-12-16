Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLKKR's Record Bid For Pathirana Makes Him IPL's Most Expensive Sri Lankan Player

KKR's Record Bid For Pathirana Makes Him IPL's Most Expensive Sri Lankan Player

KKR now have secured the top two most expensive buys of the day - a decisive display of financial might and strategic intent.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their aggressive and calculated assault on IPL 2026 mini-auction purse, following up the record-breaking purchase of Cameron Green with another monumental signing: Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore.

This blockbuster acquisition solidified KKR's position as the auction’s biggest spenders and means they have secured the top two most expensive buys of the day - a decisive display of financial might and strategic intent.

Also, the bid makes Pathirana the highest-priced cricketer from Sri Lanka in the history of the league.

Top 3 most expensive Sri Lankan players in IPL Auction

1. Matheesha Pathirana – ₹18.00 Crore, Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Auction: 2026 Mini-Auction

2. Wanindu Hasaranga – ₹10.75 Crore, Team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Auction: 2022 Mega-Auction

3. Maheesh Theekshana – ₹7.75 Crore, Team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Auction: 2022 Mega-Auction

The fierce bidding war for the 'Slinga Malinga' protégé, primarily involving Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) before KKR’s late entry, underscored the league’s escalating demand for death-over specialists.

Pathirana, released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this year, was retained by them for ₹13 crore ahead of 2025 mega-auction. His ₹18 crore price tag is now a significant jump, reflecting his unique, low-arm action and unparalleled ability to deliver deadly yorkers under pressure.

KKR's strategic move sees the talented 23-year-old pacer join a high-profile support system, where he is set to be mentored by two T20 legends - the experienced New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee and former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. This mentorship is expected to be crucial in further honing Pathirana’s skills, particularly in managing his fitness and exploiting his deceptive action in the hostile environment of the IPL.

With Pathirana's addition, KKR has assembled a formidable and youthful core of impact players and addressed their historical bowling weakness. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise clearly invested heavily to find a reliable overseas death bowler, and in Pathirana, they have secured a match-winner who boasts 47 wickets from 32 IPL matches at a strong average of 21.62.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata Knight Riders Matheesha Pathirana IPL Auction KKR IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: Massive Deal! KKR Sign Pathirana For Rs 18 Crore
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: Massive Deal! KKR Sign Pathirana For Rs 18 Crore
India
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
Cities
Luthra Brothers Land In Delhi After Being Deported From Thailand
Luthra Brothers Land In Delhi After Being Deported From Thailand
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget