KKR's Record Bid For Pathirana Makes Him IPL's Most Expensive Sri Lankan Player

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their aggressive and calculated assault on IPL 2026 mini-auction purse, following up the record-breaking purchase of Cameron Green with another monumental signing: Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore.

This blockbuster acquisition solidified KKR's position as the auction’s biggest spenders and means they have secured the top two most expensive buys of the day - a decisive display of financial might and strategic intent.

Also, the bid makes Pathirana the highest-priced cricketer from Sri Lanka in the history of the league.

Top 3 most expensive Sri Lankan players in IPL Auction

1. Matheesha Pathirana – ₹18.00 Crore, Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Auction: 2026 Mini-Auction

2. Wanindu Hasaranga – ₹10.75 Crore, Team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Auction: 2022 Mega-Auction

3. Maheesh Theekshana – ₹7.75 Crore, Team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Auction: 2022 Mega-Auction

The fierce bidding war for the 'Slinga Malinga' protégé, primarily involving Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) before KKR’s late entry, underscored the league’s escalating demand for death-over specialists.

Pathirana, released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this year, was retained by them for ₹13 crore ahead of 2025 mega-auction. His ₹18 crore price tag is now a significant jump, reflecting his unique, low-arm action and unparalleled ability to deliver deadly yorkers under pressure.

KKR's strategic move sees the talented 23-year-old pacer join a high-profile support system, where he is set to be mentored by two T20 legends - the experienced New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee and former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. This mentorship is expected to be crucial in further honing Pathirana’s skills, particularly in managing his fitness and exploiting his deceptive action in the hostile environment of the IPL.

With Pathirana's addition, KKR has assembled a formidable and youthful core of impact players and addressed their historical bowling weakness. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise clearly invested heavily to find a reliable overseas death bowler, and in Pathirana, they have secured a match-winner who boasts 47 wickets from 32 IPL matches at a strong average of 21.62.