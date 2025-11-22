Highest-Paid Captains In IPL 2026 - Full List Inside

With IPL 2026 auction set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, preparations are in full swing. Eight franchises have already confirmed their captains ahead of the mini-auction, while two teams are yet to finalize theirs.

Here’s a breakdown of the confirmed captains and their salaries - revealing who will be the highest-paid leader of IPL 2026.

1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK is undergoing major changes for IPL 2026, having released 13 players, including Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran through trades. After retention, the franchise confirmed Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain. He will earn ₹18 crore per season.

2. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai has also locked in its captain. Hardik Pandya will continue leading the side and receives an annual salary of ₹16.35 crore.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Rajat Patidar, who guided RCB to their maiden title in IPL 2025, is expected to remain captain. His yearly salary stands at ₹11 crore.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH has confirmed that Pat Cummins will stay on as captain for IPL 2026. The Australian star earns ₹18 crore a season.

5. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

LSG roped in Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction and immediately named him captain. Pant not only remains the highest-paid cricketer but also the highest-paid captain in IPL history and for IPL 2026.

6. Gujarat Titans (GT)

After Hardik Pandya’s move to Mumbai, Shubman Gill took over the captaincy at GT. The team pays him ₹16.5 crore annually.

7. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab acquired Shreyas Iyer in the 2025 mega auction and entrusted him with the captaincy. Under his leadership, they reached the final but fell short against RCB. Iyer earns ₹26.75 crore per season - one of the highest salaries among captains.

8. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi appointed Axar Patel as captain last season. His annual salary is ₹16.5 crore.

Captains Yet to Be Announced: RR & KKR

While eight teams have declared their captains, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have not finalized theirs. Both franchises are expected to pick their future captains during the upcoming auction.