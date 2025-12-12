IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Uncapped Indian Fast Bowlers Who Might Earn Crores

Just two days remain before the player auction for upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The mini-auction will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 15, with 359 shortlisted players set to go under the hammer.

Across the 10 franchises, 77 slots are available - meaning only that many players will ultimately be picked. While big names like Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Matheesha Pathirana are expected to draw high bids, a few uncapped Indian fast bowlers could also trigger fierce competition.

Here are five uncapped pacers who might attract major offers this year:

Akib Nabi

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Akib Nabi has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket. Whether in red-ball or white-ball formats, he has delivered impressive results.

The 29-year-old picked up 15 wickets in 7 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, placing him sixth on the top wicket-takers list. He is also currently second among wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy 2025–26. Akib claimed 44 wickets in 8 matches last Ranji season - standing out as the only fast bowler among the top five wicket-takers. Multiple IPL teams have already called him for trials.

Ashok Sharma

Rajasthan’s Ashok Sharma has topped the wicket-taking charts in SMAT 2025. The 23-year-old has claimed 19 wickets in just 7 matches, including two four-wicket hauls and two three-wicket hauls.

Despite being part of Kolkata Knight Riders (2022) and Rajasthan Royals (2025), he has yet to make his IPL debut. Consistently clocking speeds around 140 km/h, Ashok is considered a strong contender to secure a multi-crore deal this auction.

Mani Grewal

Delhi’s Mani Grewal made his professional T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. Though his first match did not yield many wickets, his ability to generate good pace and deliver sharp yorkers makes him a strong contender in the auction.

The 25-year-old has played 6 first-class matches and was the joint highest wicket-taker in the Delhi Premier League 2025, picking up 20 wickets in 11 games for the Central Delhi Kings.

Raj Limbani

Baroda’s young pacer Raj Limbani is in red-hot form. With 15 wickets in 7 matches, he stands joint fourth on the SMAT 2025 bowling charts.

The 20-year-old swing bowler, who impressed everyone with his performances in the Under-19 World Cup 2024, hails from the Rann of Kutch. From playing tennis-ball cricket on desert sands to becoming one of India’s most exciting fast-bowling prospects, Limbani’s rise has been remarkable.

Aaqib Khan

The 21-year-old Uttar Pradesh pacer has already played 19 first-class matches, taking more than 50 wickets, along with 24 wickets in white-ball cricket. His combination of pace and swing has caught the attention of several franchises. Many believe that Aaqib is on the verge of earning his first IPL contract.