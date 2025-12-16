Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Ft. Cameron Green

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Ft. Cameron Green

Green's price tag officially makes him the most expensive overseas player ever in the tournament, surpassing his compatriot Mitchell Starc’s previous record of ₹24.75 crore set in 2024.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi delivered a seismic shift in the league’s financial history, as Cameron Green was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a monumental ₹25.20 crore.

This record-shattering bid immediately placed the Australian all-rounder into the Top 3 most expensive players in IPL history by auction price, cementing the premium that franchises place on high-impact, multi-skilled cricketers.

Green's price tag officially makes him the most expensive overseas player ever in the tournament, surpassing his compatriot Mitchell Starc’s previous record of ₹24.75 crore set in 2024.

However, a key regulation affects his take-home pay: under the BCCI's maximum fee rule for mini-auctions, Green's salary is capped at ₹18 crore, with the remaining ₹7.20 crore flowing into the BCCI’s Player Welfare Fund.

Despite the capped salary, the ₹25.20 crore winning bid is the figure that matters for the history books and the franchise's balance sheet.

It slots Green directly into an elite grouping dominated by top Indian talents and a select few global match-winners:

Top five most expensive players in IPL Auction history

1. Rishabh Pant – ₹27.00 Cr, Team: LSG, Event: Mega-Auction 2025

2. Shreyas Iyer – ₹26.75 Cr, Team: PBKS, Event: Mega-Auction 2025

3. Cameron Green – ₹25.20 Cr, Team: KKR, Event: Mini-Auction 2026

4. Mitchell Starc – ₹24.75 Cr, Team: KKR, Event: Mini-Auction 2024

5. Venkatesh Iyer – ₹23.75 Cr, Team: KKR, Event: Mega-Auction 2025

This Top 5 list showcases the escalating price war, particularly for Indian core players like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, whose leadership and batting prowess commanded extraordinary bids in the 2025 mega-auction.

Green’s entry at number three, pushing the ₹23.75 crore valuation of Venkatesh Iyer out of the top three, confirms that while Indian talent commands the ultimate premium, a world-class pace-bowling all-rounder like Green remains an unmissable investment for any title-contending franchise.

Also on ABP Live | Even If Sold For ₹50 Crore, Cameron Green Can Earn Only Up to ₹18 Crore - Here’s Why

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
Bengal Sports Minister Resigns Over Chaos At Messi's Kolkata Stadium Event
India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
Cities
Luthra Brothers Land In Delhi After Being Deported From Thailand
Luthra Brothers Land In Delhi After Being Deported From Thailand
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget