IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Ft. Cameron Green

The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi delivered a seismic shift in the league’s financial history, as Cameron Green was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a monumental ₹25.20 crore.

This record-shattering bid immediately placed the Australian all-rounder into the Top 3 most expensive players in IPL history by auction price, cementing the premium that franchises place on high-impact, multi-skilled cricketers.

Green's price tag officially makes him the most expensive overseas player ever in the tournament, surpassing his compatriot Mitchell Starc’s previous record of ₹24.75 crore set in 2024.

However, a key regulation affects his take-home pay: under the BCCI's maximum fee rule for mini-auctions, Green's salary is capped at ₹18 crore, with the remaining ₹7.20 crore flowing into the BCCI’s Player Welfare Fund.

Despite the capped salary, the ₹25.20 crore winning bid is the figure that matters for the history books and the franchise's balance sheet.

It slots Green directly into an elite grouping dominated by top Indian talents and a select few global match-winners:

Top five most expensive players in IPL Auction history

1. Rishabh Pant – ₹27.00 Cr, Team: LSG, Event: Mega-Auction 2025

2. Shreyas Iyer – ₹26.75 Cr, Team: PBKS, Event: Mega-Auction 2025

3. Cameron Green – ₹25.20 Cr, Team: KKR, Event: Mini-Auction 2026

4. Mitchell Starc – ₹24.75 Cr, Team: KKR, Event: Mini-Auction 2024

5. Venkatesh Iyer – ₹23.75 Cr, Team: KKR, Event: Mega-Auction 2025

This Top 5 list showcases the escalating price war, particularly for Indian core players like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, whose leadership and batting prowess commanded extraordinary bids in the 2025 mega-auction.

Green’s entry at number three, pushing the ₹23.75 crore valuation of Venkatesh Iyer out of the top three, confirms that while Indian talent commands the ultimate premium, a world-class pace-bowling all-rounder like Green remains an unmissable investment for any title-contending franchise.

