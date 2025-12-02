1300+ Players Register For IPL 2026 Auction, Mega Stars Enter With Rs 2Cr Base Price: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The IPL 2026 Mini Auction is set to be held in a few days time on December 16, 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Excitement for the event is building gradually as fans look forward to see how their favorite franchises shape up for the next season.

While nothing has been revealed officially about the players who will appear in the auction pool, a report by Cricbuzz states that 1,355 players (overseas and Indians) have registered their names.

Out of these, a total of 1,062 are reportedly Indian players with 293 overseas talent.

Notably, Australian all-rounder, Cameron Green, who is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2026 auction, is said to be registered with a Rs 2 crore base price.

IPL Auction: Green, Pathirana, Miller & More With 2Cr Base Price

The Cricbuzz report states that the following players have registered for the IPL 2026 Auction with a Rs 2 crore base price:

Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Ben Cutting, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Teekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph

Most of these names have featured prominently in previous editions of the Indian Premier League.

However, there is one big name missing from the land Down Under, who hasn't been up to his best in the competition in recent years.

Glenn Maxwell To Miss IPL 2026?

Glenn Maxwell is an IPL veteran, having played several memorable innings, particularly with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2014 edition.

However, Cricbuzz has reported that his name has not been registered for next season's Mini Auction.

Other veterans like Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis have officially pulled out of the tournament, but there is no official statement on the matter from Maxwell just yet.