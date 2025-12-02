Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPL1300+ Players Register For IPL 2026 Auction, Mega Stars Enter With Rs 2Cr Base Price: Report

1300+ Players Register For IPL 2026 Auction, Mega Stars Enter With Rs 2Cr Base Price: Report

Over 1,300 players have reportedly signed up for the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, with several big names in the Rs 2 crore bracket, but one major star may be missing.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The IPL 2026 Mini Auction is set to be held in a few days time on December 16, 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Excitement for the event is building gradually as fans look forward to see how their favorite franchises shape up for the next season. 

While nothing has been revealed officially about the players who will appear in the auction pool, a report by Cricbuzz states that 1,355 players (overseas and Indians) have registered their names. 

Out of these, a total of 1,062 are reportedly Indian players with 293 overseas talent.

Notably, Australian all-rounder, Cameron Green, who is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2026 auction, is said to be registered with a Rs 2 crore base price.

IPL Auction: Green, Pathirana, Miller & More With 2Cr Base Price

The Cricbuzz report states that the following players have registered for the IPL 2026 Auction with a Rs 2 crore base price:

Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Ben Cutting, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Teekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph

Most of these names have featured prominently in previous editions of the Indian Premier League.

However, there is one big name missing from the land Down Under, who hasn't been up to his best in the competition in recent years.

Glenn Maxwell To Miss IPL 2026?

Glenn Maxwell is an IPL veteran, having played several memorable innings, particularly with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2014 edition.

However, Cricbuzz has reported that his name has not been registered for next season's Mini Auction. 

Other veterans like Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis have officially pulled out of the tournament, but there is no official statement on the matter from Maxwell just yet.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cameron Green IPL Mini Auction IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Auction Ipl Auction Players Jos Inglis Cameron Green Ipl Price
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shivakumar Hosts Siddaramaiah For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Meet For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Cities
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
India
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
World
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
Advertisement

Videos

Bishnoi Gang War: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Guns down Inderpreet 'Parry' in Chandigarh
Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget