WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over 'Cute' DM Controversy

Yuzvendra Chahal and Taniya Chatterjee saga has moved from the headlines into Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad, as teammates Arshdeep Singh and young sensation Musheer Khan were caught on video playfully trolling their senior spinner.

The Viral Trolling Moment

In a clip that has set social media on fire, Arshdeep was seen mocking Chahal over the recent controversy where actress Taniya Chatterjee showed paparazzi Yuzi's alleged "Cute" message on Instagram.

Arshdeep is seen holding up a mic and jokingly saying, "Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!" (Hinting at Chahal's ongoing controversy with Taniya Chatterjee). Listening to this, the rest of the squad burst into laughter.

WATCH VIDEO

Arshdeep Singh and Musheer Khan trolling Yuzvendra Chahal over his CUTE message to Taniya Chatterjee.



Chahal’s reaction says everything 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/MzBgWLsshd — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 18, 2026

The veteran leg-spinner, known for his own sense of humor, was seen hiding his face in his hands and jokingly chasing Arshdeep away. While he took the banter in his stride, his embarrassed reaction - smiling sheepishly while shaking his head - has fans calling it one of the "funniest off-field moment of IPL 2026."

From DMs to Defamation

The trolling comes just days after the situation turned serious. Taniya Chatterjee, an influencer and actress known for Gandii Baat, leaked a screen recording of Chahal replying "Cute" to her stories.

Following the massive backlash, reports on April 18, 2026, confirmed that Chahal has filed a defamation case against the actress, claiming the clip was shared without context to malign his reputation.

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2026

In IPL 2026, Yuzvendra Chahal has played a big role for Punjab Kings (PBKS), helping them secure four wins in their opening five games. Transitioning from Rajasthan Royals after a high-profile ₹18 Crore transfer in 2025, Chahal continues to be their primary spin weapon in the middle overs.

His standout performance so far came against Gujarat Titans (GT), where he claimed match-defining figures of 2/28, dismantling a high-stakes lineup by dismissing stalwarts Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Across five matches, Chahal has picked up 3 wickets with an economy rate of 9.77.