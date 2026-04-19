Teammates Arshdeep Singh and Musheer Khan were seen playfully trolling Yuzvendra Chahal in a video clip.
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over 'Cute' DM Controversy
Arshdeep Singh was seen playfully mocking Yuzvendra Chahal over the recent controversy involving actress Taniya Chatterjee, who had shown paparazzi his alleged “cute” Instagram.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Taniya Chatterjee saga has moved from the headlines into Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad, as teammates Arshdeep Singh and young sensation Musheer Khan were caught on video playfully trolling their senior spinner.
The Viral Trolling Moment
In a clip that has set social media on fire, Arshdeep was seen mocking Chahal over the recent controversy where actress Taniya Chatterjee showed paparazzi Yuzi's alleged "Cute" message on Instagram.
Arshdeep is seen holding up a mic and jokingly saying, "Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!" (Hinting at Chahal's ongoing controversy with Taniya Chatterjee). Listening to this, the rest of the squad burst into laughter.
WATCH VIDEO
Arshdeep Singh and Musheer Khan trolling Yuzvendra Chahal over his CUTE message to Taniya Chatterjee.— TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 18, 2026
Chahal’s reaction says everything 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/MzBgWLsshd
The veteran leg-spinner, known for his own sense of humor, was seen hiding his face in his hands and jokingly chasing Arshdeep away. While he took the banter in his stride, his embarrassed reaction - smiling sheepishly while shaking his head - has fans calling it one of the "funniest off-field moment of IPL 2026."
From DMs to Defamation
The trolling comes just days after the situation turned serious. Taniya Chatterjee, an influencer and actress known for Gandii Baat, leaked a screen recording of Chahal replying "Cute" to her stories.
Following the massive backlash, reports on April 18, 2026, confirmed that Chahal has filed a defamation case against the actress, claiming the clip was shared without context to malign his reputation.
Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2026
In IPL 2026, Yuzvendra Chahal has played a big role for Punjab Kings (PBKS), helping them secure four wins in their opening five games. Transitioning from Rajasthan Royals after a high-profile ₹18 Crore transfer in 2025, Chahal continues to be their primary spin weapon in the middle overs.
His standout performance so far came against Gujarat Titans (GT), where he claimed match-defining figures of 2/28, dismantling a high-stakes lineup by dismissing stalwarts Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Across five matches, Chahal has picked up 3 wickets with an economy rate of 9.77.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was seen trolling Yuzvendra Chahal?
What was the reason for the trolling?
The trolling was in reference to a recent controversy involving actress Taniya Chatterjee, who leaked a message from Chahal.
What was Chahal's reaction to the trolling?
Chahal was seen hiding his face, jokingly chasing Arshdeep away, and smiling sheepishly, taking the banter in stride.
What action has Chahal taken regarding the controversy?
Yuzvendra Chahal has filed a defamation case against Taniya Chatterjee, alleging the clip was shared without context to damage his reputation.