Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Arshdeep Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over 'Cute' DM Controversy

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over 'Cute' DM Controversy

Arshdeep Singh was seen playfully mocking Yuzvendra Chahal over the recent controversy involving actress Taniya Chatterjee, who had shown paparazzi his alleged “cute” Instagram.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 09:40 AM (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Taniya Chatterjee saga has moved from the headlines into Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad, as teammates Arshdeep Singh and young sensation Musheer Khan were caught on video playfully trolling their senior spinner.

The Viral Trolling Moment

In a clip that has set social media on fire, Arshdeep was seen mocking Chahal over the recent controversy where actress Taniya Chatterjee showed paparazzi Yuzi's alleged "Cute" message on Instagram.

Arshdeep is seen holding up a mic and jokingly saying, "Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!" (Hinting at Chahal's ongoing controversy with Taniya Chatterjee). Listening to this, the rest of the squad burst into laughter.

WATCH VIDEO

The veteran leg-spinner, known for his own sense of humor, was seen hiding his face in his hands and jokingly chasing Arshdeep away. While he took the banter in his stride, his embarrassed reaction - smiling sheepishly while shaking his head - has fans calling it one of the "funniest off-field moment of IPL 2026."

From DMs to Defamation

The trolling comes just days after the situation turned serious. Taniya Chatterjee, an influencer and actress known for Gandii Baat, leaked a screen recording of Chahal replying "Cute" to her stories.

Following the massive backlash, reports on April 18, 2026, confirmed that Chahal has filed a defamation case against the actress, claiming the clip was shared without context to malign his reputation.

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2026

In IPL 2026, Yuzvendra Chahal has played a big role for Punjab Kings (PBKS), helping them secure four wins in their opening five games. Transitioning from Rajasthan Royals after a high-profile ₹18 Crore transfer in 2025, Chahal continues to be their primary spin weapon in the middle overs.

His standout performance so far came against Gujarat Titans (GT), where he claimed match-defining figures of 2/28, dismantling a high-stakes lineup by dismissing stalwarts Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Across five matches, Chahal has picked up 3 wickets with an economy rate of 9.77.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was seen trolling Yuzvendra Chahal?

Teammates Arshdeep Singh and Musheer Khan were seen playfully trolling Yuzvendra Chahal in a video clip.

What was the reason for the trolling?

The trolling was in reference to a recent controversy involving actress Taniya Chatterjee, who leaked a message from Chahal.

What was Chahal's reaction to the trolling?

Chahal was seen hiding his face, jokingly chasing Arshdeep away, and smiling sheepishly, taking the banter in stride.

What action has Chahal taken regarding the controversy?

Yuzvendra Chahal has filed a defamation case against Taniya Chatterjee, alleging the clip was shared without context to damage his reputation.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 19 Apr 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arshdeep Singh IPL Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2026 Taniya Chatterjee
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over 'Cute' DM Controversy
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over 'Cute' DM Controversy
IPL
SRH vs CSK LIVE Updates, IPL 2026:
SRH vs CSK LIVE Updates, IPL 2026:
IPL
SRH vs CSK Highlights: Sunrisers Go Back-To-Back In IPL 2026 As Chennai Slips Yet Again
SRH vs CSK Highlights: Sunrisers Go Back-To-Back In IPL 2026 As Chennai Slips Yet Again
IPL
‘There Was Faith In Stubbs & Miller’: KL Rahul Praises DC Duo’s Ice-Cold Finish
‘There Was Faith In Stubbs & Miller’: KL Rahul Praises DC Duo’s Ice-Cold Finish
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Alert: Iran-US Standoff Deepens as Hormuz Blockade Reimposed, Ceasefire on Brink
Breaking Alert: Trump Chairs Situation Room Meeting as US-Iran Talks May Shift to Pakistan
Breaking Update: Trump Holds High-Stakes War Room Meeting as US-Iran Ceasefire Nears Collapse
Breaking Alert: US-Iran Tensions Peak as Trump Signals Strike, Hormuz Crisis Deepens
Breaking Update: Ships Stranded as US-Iran Clash Over Hormuz Deepens Amid Global Crisis
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget