WATCH: Anushka Sharma Stops 'Money Shower' On Virat Kohli After IPL Cameraman Spots Her

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anushka Sharma's viral 'money-splashing' gesture captured on camera.

Virat Kohli's crucial 81-run innings after being dropped early.

Kohli's knock propelled RCB to second on the points table.

RCB secured a five-wicket win chasing 206 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru maintained their strong form in IPL 2026 tonight, securing a vital victory against the Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. While the cricket was high quality, a candid moment involving Anushka Sharma in the stands has stolen the spotlight on social media.

The actress, a regular fixture at Bengaluru’s home games, was spotted celebrating a boundary with a "money-splashing" gesture. The light-hearted act appeared to be an inside joke or a nod to the team's dressing room celebrations after a successful passage of play.

The Viral "Guilty" Moment

The stadium cameras focused on Anushka just as she was mid-gesture. Realising she was on the big screen, the actress immediately stopped and offered a sheepish, guilty expression that quickly went viral.

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She was seen covering her face and laughing as the realise dawned that her private celebration was now public. Fans have since flooded social platforms with clips of the reaction, praising the actor for her genuine and relatable support for her husband's team.

Kohli Makes Titans Pay For Early Drop

On the field, Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass in chasing after receiving a massive reprieve. Dropped on the very first ball of the innings by Washington Sundar, the RCB icon made the visitors regret the lapse by smashing 81 off 44 deliveries.

His innings was a blend of classic touch and raw power, featuring eight boundaries and four sixes. Kohli’s assault propelled Bengaluru to the second spot on the points table, effectively solidifying their status as primary contenders for the playoffs this season.

Orange Cap Race Intensifies

Kohli was eventually dismissed by Jason Holder while attempting a pull shot, but his work was largely done. As of that match, the knock moved him to the top of the Orange Cap standings, narrowly ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma.

RCB successfully chased down the target of 206 with seven balls to spare. The five-wicket win ensures the Bengaluru franchise remains hot on the heels of the unbeaten Punjab Kings as the tournament enters its second half.