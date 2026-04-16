WATCH: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction After Virat Kohli Falls Short Of Fifty In RCB vs LSG Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli dismissed on 49 runs for RCB against LSG.

Anushka Sharma's disappointed reaction went viral.

Kohli remains IPL 2026's top run-scorer, holds Orange Cap.

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Wicket Reaction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli produced yet another influential performance in IPL 2026, playing a pivotal role in his team’s victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, the talking points extended beyond his batting and ventured into the stands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where visuals of his wife, Anushka Sharma’s reaction to his dismissal, captured during the live broadcast, quickly went viral, showing her visibly disappointed after the wicket. Check it out:

Anushka Sharma Disappointed when Virat Kohli dismiss at 49 runs pic.twitter.com/cyYgIUND3M April 15, 2026

Kohli Shines But Misses Milestone

Virat Kohli anchored RCB’s innings with a composed and effective knock, guiding the chase with authority. Just as he looked set to reach yet another half-century, he fell agonisingly short. The former RCB skipper was dismissed for 49, missing out on the landmark by a single run.

He was caught by Nicholas Pooran off the bowling of Avesh Khan in the 11th over. Despite the disappointment, his innings proved crucial in shaping the outcome of the match in RCB’s favour.

Interestingly, Kohli was not part of the starting XI as RCB opted to field first. He was brought in as the Impact Player, and opened the batting. Early in his innings, he survived a close run-out chance in the opening over, which set the tone for a determined knock thereafter.

Kohli Leads Orange Cap Race

Despite falling short of a half-century, Kohli continues to dominate the batting charts this season. He currently holds the Orange Cap, having scored 228 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 57.

Close behind him is Heinrich Klaasen with 224 runs, followed by Rajat Patidar (222), Ishan Kishan (213), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (200).

Kohli’s consistency has been a major factor in RCB’s strong campaign so far, even as moments like this continue to keep fans emotionally invested.