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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction After Virat Kohli Falls Short Of Fifty In RCB vs LSG Clash

WATCH: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction After Virat Kohli Falls Short Of Fifty In RCB vs LSG Clash

Check out Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's dismissal on 49 runs in RCB's IPL 2026 clash against LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli dismissed on 49 runs for RCB against LSG.
  • Anushka Sharma's disappointed reaction went viral.
  • Kohli remains IPL 2026's top run-scorer, holds Orange Cap.

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Wicket Reaction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli produced yet another influential performance in IPL 2026, playing a pivotal role in his team’s victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, the talking points extended beyond his batting and ventured into the stands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where visuals of his wife, Anushka Sharma’s reaction to his dismissal, captured during the live broadcast, quickly went viral, showing her visibly disappointed after the wicket. Check it out:

Kohli Shines But Misses Milestone

Virat Kohli anchored RCB’s innings with a composed and effective knock, guiding the chase with authority. Just as he looked set to reach yet another half-century, he fell agonisingly short. The former RCB skipper was dismissed for 49, missing out on the landmark by a single run.

He was caught by Nicholas Pooran off the bowling of Avesh Khan in the 11th over. Despite the disappointment, his innings proved crucial in shaping the outcome of the match in RCB’s favour. 

Interestingly, Kohli was not part of the starting XI as RCB opted to field first. He was brought in as the Impact Player, and opened the batting. Early in his innings, he survived a close run-out chance in the opening over, which set the tone for a determined knock thereafter.

Kohli Leads Orange Cap Race

Despite falling short of a half-century, Kohli continues to dominate the batting charts this season. He currently holds the Orange Cap, having scored 228 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 57.

Close behind him is Heinrich Klaasen with 224 runs, followed by Rajat Patidar (222), Ishan Kishan (213), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (200).

Kohli’s consistency has been a major factor in RCB’s strong campaign so far, even as moments like this continue to keep fans emotionally invested.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during Virat Kohli's dismissal?

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 49 runs, caught by Nicholas Pooran off Avesh Khan's bowling in the 11th over.

How did Anushka Sharma react to Virat Kohli's dismissal?

Anushka Sharma was shown on the broadcast looking disappointed in the stands after Virat Kohli's wicket.

What is Virat Kohli's current position in the Orange Cap race?

Virat Kohli holds the Orange Cap, having scored 228 runs in five matches with an average of 57.

Did Virat Kohli start the match against LSG?

No, Virat Kohli was brought in as the Impact Player and opened the batting for RCB.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma RCB IPL LSG
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