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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Anushka's Priceless Reaction To Virat Kohli's Flying Kiss Goes Viral

Watch: Anushka's Priceless Reaction To Virat Kohli's Flying Kiss Goes Viral

The "Virushka" moment occurred immediately after the winning runs were hit.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 09:49 AM (IST)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ignited their title defense with a clinical six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad last night, but it was a tender moment off the field that stole the social media spotlight.

After guiding his team to a 6-wicket win with an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls, Virat Kohli celebrated the victory by blowing a flying kiss to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who was cheering from the stands.

The "Virushka" moment occurred immediately after the winning runs were hit. Kohli, known for his high-octane emotions, turned toward the pavilion where Anushka was seated alongside RCB Women's captain Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Anushka, visible in a breezy floral outfit, responded with a beaming smile and a reciprocated kiss, sending the M. Chinnaswamy crowd into a frenzy.

Watch Video

The cameras also caught reactions of Smriti Mandhana and other teammates in the VIP box, who were seen laughing and clapping as the couple exchanged affectionate gesture. Within minutes of the match ending, clips of the exchange began trending on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with fans praising the couple's enduring support for one another.

Back to Business on Field

Despite the romantic highlight, Kohli’s performance was purely professional. Reflecting on his return to T20 cricket after a break, he stated in the post-match interview:

"Whenever I come back to play, it's 120%. I'm not coming back underprepared; in fact, the extra rest helps me mentally freshen up. You don't want to just hold on to a spot; you want to keep performing for the team."

Also on ABP Live | RCB's Record-Breaking Night: First-Ever Feat Achieved In IPL History

Also on ABP Live | Ishan Kishan's Dream Start To IPL 2026, Registers 4 Records In First Match

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the match by six wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What was the notable moment off the field during the RCB vs SRH match?

Virat Kohli blew a flying kiss to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who was cheering from the stands after RCB secured the win.

How did Anushka Sharma react to Virat Kohli's gesture?

Anushka Sharma responded with a beaming smile and a reciprocated kiss, which delighted the crowd.

What did Virat Kohli say about his return to T20 cricket?

Kohli stated that he gives 120% upon his return, feeling mentally refreshed after his break and aiming to keep performing for the team.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE RCB VS SRH Virat Kohli Flying Kiss
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