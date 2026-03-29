Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the match by six wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Watch: Anushka's Priceless Reaction To Virat Kohli's Flying Kiss Goes Viral
The "Virushka" moment occurred immediately after the winning runs were hit.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ignited their title defense with a clinical six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad last night, but it was a tender moment off the field that stole the social media spotlight.
After guiding his team to a 6-wicket win with an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls, Virat Kohli celebrated the victory by blowing a flying kiss to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who was cheering from the stands.
The "Virushka" moment occurred immediately after the winning runs were hit. Kohli, known for his high-octane emotions, turned toward the pavilion where Anushka was seated alongside RCB Women's captain Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.
Anushka, visible in a breezy floral outfit, responded with a beaming smile and a reciprocated kiss, sending the M. Chinnaswamy crowd into a frenzy.
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Virat and Anushka flying kiss saga returns and anushka's reaction was like— mish (@yehdilmeraa) March 28, 2026
"kya dramebazz hai ye" 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/4J8JoOTkum
The cameras also caught reactions of Smriti Mandhana and other teammates in the VIP box, who were seen laughing and clapping as the couple exchanged affectionate gesture. Within minutes of the match ending, clips of the exchange began trending on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with fans praising the couple's enduring support for one another.
Back to Business on Field
Despite the romantic highlight, Kohli’s performance was purely professional. Reflecting on his return to T20 cricket after a break, he stated in the post-match interview:
"Whenever I come back to play, it's 120%. I'm not coming back underprepared; in fact, the extra rest helps me mentally freshen up. You don't want to just hold on to a spot; you want to keep performing for the team."
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad?
What was the notable moment off the field during the RCB vs SRH match?
Virat Kohli blew a flying kiss to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who was cheering from the stands after RCB secured the win.
How did Anushka Sharma react to Virat Kohli's gesture?
Anushka Sharma responded with a beaming smile and a reciprocated kiss, which delighted the crowd.
What did Virat Kohli say about his return to T20 cricket?
Kohli stated that he gives 120% upon his return, feeling mentally refreshed after his break and aiming to keep performing for the team.