IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Row Heats Up After Ex-BCCI Umpire Thinks Differently | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former umpire questions obstructing the field dismissal decision.

Raghuvanshi penalized for changing running line during dive.

Umpire argues against dismissal without proof of willful intent.

KKR won match despite controversial Raghuvanshi dismissal.

The controversial dismissal of Angkrish Raghuvanshi has taken a new turn following a dissenting view from former BCCI umpire Anil Chaudhary. The veteran official has questioned the third umpire’s decision to adjudge the Kolkata Knight Riders batter out for obstructing the field during Sunday’s high-octane clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Raghuvanshi was sent back to the pavilion after a throw from Mohammed Shami struck him while he dived to regain his crease. The third umpire, Rohan Pandit, ruled that the youngster had significantly changed his running line, violating Clause 37.1.4 of the IPL Playing Conditions. The fallout from the decision saw Raghuvanshi fined 20 per cent of his match fee for an aggressive on-field outburst.

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The Question Of Willful Intent

However, writing on his social media handle, Chaudhary argued that a mere change in direction should not result in a dismissal without proof of deliberate intent. He suggested that the high-pressure environment of a quick single makes running in a perfectly straight line almost impossible for any athlete.

"Number one, change in direction. But simply a change in direction does not mean the batter is out. It is about 'willful' change in direction. This must be deliberate," Chaudhary explained. The former umpire, who has stood in a record 131 IPL matches, emphasised that the third official must look at the impact and whether the movement was truly intentional.

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Natural Movement Under Pressure

Chaudhary further contended that Raghuvanshi’s focus was entirely on the crease rather than the trajectory of the ball. He pointed out that while batters often track the ball when playing in front of them, their primary instinct during a desperate dive is to reach safety, not to block a fielder.

"Keep in mind that when he dived into the crease, he wasn't watching the ball," Chaudhary noted, adding that the batter had very little time to react. He suggested that the momentum of the turn and the subsequent dive naturally carried Raghuvanshi into the path of the ball, rather than it being a calculated obstruction.

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KKR Prevail Despite Early Chaos

The dismissal left Kolkata in a precarious position at 31 for 4, but the side eventually pulled off a spectacular heist at the Ekana Stadium. A sensational 83 from Rinku Singh* dragged the Knight Riders to a total of 155, which was later matched by Lucknow to force a dramatic Super Over.

Kolkata ultimately secured the victory in the one-over eliminator, but the debate surrounding Raghuvanshi’s exit continues to simmer. With a senior umpire now publicly questioning the interpretation of the rules, the pressure may mount on the league’s officiating panel to provide greater clarity on "willful" obstruction in future fixtures.