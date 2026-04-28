Raghuvanshi was dismissed for obstructing the field after a throw from Mohammed Shami struck him. The third umpire ruled he had significantly changed his running line.
IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Row Heats Up After Ex-BCCI Umpire Thinks Differently | WATCH
Former BCCI umpire Anil Chaudhary disputes Angkrish Raghuvanshi's obstructing the field dismissal. Read why he believes the KKR batter was not out against LSG.
- Former umpire questions obstructing the field dismissal decision.
- Raghuvanshi penalized for changing running line during dive.
- Umpire argues against dismissal without proof of willful intent.
- KKR won match despite controversial Raghuvanshi dismissal.
The controversial dismissal of Angkrish Raghuvanshi has taken a new turn following a dissenting view from former BCCI umpire Anil Chaudhary. The veteran official has questioned the third umpire’s decision to adjudge the Kolkata Knight Riders batter out for obstructing the field during Sunday’s high-octane clash against Lucknow Super Giants.
Raghuvanshi was sent back to the pavilion after a throw from Mohammed Shami struck him while he dived to regain his crease. The third umpire, Rohan Pandit, ruled that the youngster had significantly changed his running line, violating Clause 37.1.4 of the IPL Playing Conditions. The fallout from the decision saw Raghuvanshi fined 20 per cent of his match fee for an aggressive on-field outburst.
WATCH VIDEO
View this post on Instagram
The Question Of Willful Intent
However, writing on his social media handle, Chaudhary argued that a mere change in direction should not result in a dismissal without proof of deliberate intent. He suggested that the high-pressure environment of a quick single makes running in a perfectly straight line almost impossible for any athlete.
"Number one, change in direction. But simply a change in direction does not mean the batter is out. It is about 'willful' change in direction. This must be deliberate," Chaudhary explained. The former umpire, who has stood in a record 131 IPL matches, emphasised that the third official must look at the impact and whether the movement was truly intentional.
Also Read: Delhi Capitals Troll Themselves With Epic Meme From Demonetisation Era - Check Viral Post
Natural Movement Under Pressure
Chaudhary further contended that Raghuvanshi’s focus was entirely on the crease rather than the trajectory of the ball. He pointed out that while batters often track the ball when playing in front of them, their primary instinct during a desperate dive is to reach safety, not to block a fielder.
"Keep in mind that when he dived into the crease, he wasn't watching the ball," Chaudhary noted, adding that the batter had very little time to react. He suggested that the momentum of the turn and the subsequent dive naturally carried Raghuvanshi into the path of the ball, rather than it being a calculated obstruction.
Also Read: Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal Urges Unity After RCB Humiliation - Check Post
KKR Prevail Despite Early Chaos
The dismissal left Kolkata in a precarious position at 31 for 4, but the side eventually pulled off a spectacular heist at the Ekana Stadium. A sensational 83 from Rinku Singh* dragged the Knight Riders to a total of 155, which was later matched by Lucknow to force a dramatic Super Over.
Kolkata ultimately secured the victory in the one-over eliminator, but the debate surrounding Raghuvanshi’s exit continues to simmer. With a senior umpire now publicly questioning the interpretation of the rules, the pressure may mount on the league’s officiating panel to provide greater clarity on "willful" obstruction in future fixtures.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Angkrish Raghuvanshi dismissed?
What is the former umpire Anil Chaudhary's opinion on the dismissal?
Chaudhary believes a change in direction alone shouldn't result in dismissal without proof of willful intent. He suggests high-pressure situations make straight running difficult.
Did Angkrish Raghuvanshi deliberately obstruct the ball?
Chaudhary argues Raghuvanshi's focus was on reaching the crease, and his movement was natural momentum rather than deliberate obstruction.
What was the impact of Raghuvanshi's dismissal on the match?
His dismissal left Kolkata in a precarious position at 31 for 4. However, KKR eventually won the match in a Super Over.