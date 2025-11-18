Watch: Andre Russell Turns Heads In 'Yellow Jersey' After Leaving KKR

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLWatch: Andre Russell Turns Heads In 'Yellow Jersey' After Leaving KKR

The sight of Andre Russell in a yellow jersey sparked excitement among fans, with many urging Chennai Super Kings to consider signing the explosive all-rounder.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata Knight Riders' decision not to retain Andre Russell for IPL 2026 shocked fans and cricket experts alike.

This move marks the end of Russell's decade-long association with KKR, which began in 2014. Renowned for his explosive batting and game-changing performances, Russell struggled to make an impact in the 2025 season, prompting the franchise to make this surprising call despite his legendary contributions over the years.

Andre Russell training in 'yellow jersey'

A video circulating widely on social media shows Andre Russell training in Deccan Gladiators’ outfit in Abu Dhabi. The sight of him in a yellow jersey sparked excitement among fans, with many urging Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to consider signing the explosive all-rounder.

Watch Video

Russell is now preparing for the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he will play for Deccan Gladiators. The tournament is set to begin on November 18, with the opening match featuring Quetta Qalandars against Northern Warriors at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Deccan Gladiators Squad: Laurie Evans, Mark Chapman, Nicholas Pooran (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (w), Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Jordan Thompson, Richard Gleeson, Lahiru Kumara, Akeal Hosein, Jake Ball, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ajay Kumar, Dilpreet Bajwa, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ali Raza, Usman Tariq, Ibrar Ahmad.

Tags :
Andre Russell CSK KKR Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 KOlkata Knight Riders
