IPL 2026: All 10 Teams To Reveal Player Retentions On This Date - Details Inside

HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: All 10 Teams To Reveal Player Retentions On This Date - Details Inside

IPL 2026 retention lists from all franchises to be revealed this coming week. Check player retention rules, live streaming details, and auction updates here.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The IPL 2026 Mini Auction is expected to be held in mid-December 2025, prior to which all franchises need to submit a finalized list of their retained players.

This list needs to be submitted this week. The date has been officially announced, and notably, the retention announcements will also be live streamed and broadcast.

For those interested, here is everything that you need to know about IPL 2026 player retentions.

IPL 2026 Player Retention Announcement Date

All Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises must submit the list of their retained players for the upcoming season by November 15, 2025.

These retentions will be made public on that date. As mentioned earlier, this event will be live streamed and broadcasted as well, and fans can catch all the action live.

When and Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retentions Live

Cricket fans can tune in to Star Sports Network TV channels to watch the IPL 2026 retention announcements live on television.

For online viewers, the event will also be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring fans don’t miss a single update.

How Many Players Can IPL Teams Retain This Year?

Since IPL 2025 was a Mega Auction year, franchises had to rebuild their squads almost from scratch for a multi-year cycle.

The IPL 2026 edition, on the other hand, will feature a Mini Auction, meaning teams can retain as many players as they wish. There is no upper retention limit this time, according to reports.

The exact dates for the auction has not been revealed officially so far by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. According to a report by Cricbuzz, it can be excpected to be held between December 13 and 15, 2025.

With not too long left in the arrival of these speculated dates, fans won't have to wait much to find out whether or not that will be the case.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
