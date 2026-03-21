IPL 2026: Injury Crisis Deepens For KKR As Akash Deep Ruled Out Of Entire Season

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IPL 2026 Injury Update: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing a severe personnel crisis just days before the IPL 2026 opener. In a significant blow to their bowling depth, pacer Akash Deep has been officially ruled out of the entire tournament due to a lower back injury. This development follows a string of setbacks that have left the two-time champions' pace battery looking increasingly thin.

According to reports from Cricbuzz, Akash Deep has not reported to the KKR training camp and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. KKR had secured the former LSG pacer for ₹1 crore during the December 2025 mini-auction, eyeing him as a vital domestic seam option.

A Spiraling Pace Crisis: Rana and Pathirana Updates

The loss of Akash Deep is compounded by the existing absence of key fast bowlers. Harshit Rana is already expected to miss the bulk of the season after undergoing knee surgery earlier this month. The franchise’s tactical plans have been further disrupted by the delayed arrival of Sri Lankan star Matheesha Pathirana.

Pathirana, who sustained an injury during the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2026, is still working toward full fitness. He must clear a mandatory fitness test set by Sri Lanka Cricket to obtain his No Objection Certificate (NOC) and is not expected to join the KKR camp until mid-April.

The Mustafizur Controversy and Muzarabani’s Arrival

KKR’s bowling department has also been affected by non-injury factors. Mustafizur Rahman, one of the franchise's marquee signings at the 2026 auction, was released following BCCI directives amid geopolitical tensions and subsequent public backlash. In his place, the franchise has drafted Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement, adding some much-needed height and bounce to the squad.

KKR Updated Squad for IPL 2026

With several players sidelined or delayed, the KKR management will have to rely heavily on their versatile all-rounders and remaining domestic pacers like Umran Malik and Vaibhav Arora.

Batters & Keepers: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan.

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Cameron Green, Anukul Roy, Rachin Ravindra.

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Karthik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Tejasvi Singh, Daksh Kamra, Blessing Muzarabani.

Injured/Delayed: Akash Deep (Ruled out), Harshit Rana (Injured), Matheesha Pathirana (Joining mid-April).