Ajinkya Rahane became the opener with the most ducks in IPL history. This was his 12th duck as an opener, surpassing Parthiv Patel's record of 11.
Ajinkya Rahane Hits Unwanted Record As KKR Seal First IPL 2026 Win
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane registers an unwanted IPL record as Rinku Singh’s heroics guide the team to a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals.
- Ajinkya Rahane sets IPL record for most opening ducks.
- Rajasthan Royals collapsed after a strong opening partnership.
- Rinku Singh anchored KKR's chase to secure victory.
Rahane Sets IPL Record: It turned out to be a contrasting night for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as Ajinkya Rahane’s struggles at the top continued, while Rinku Singh emerged as the hero in a tense chase against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens. Rahane, opening the innings, was dismissed for a two-ball duck, marking yet another disappointing outing in IPL 2026. His early exit not only put KKR under pressure but also saw him register an unwanted record, becoming the opener with the most ducks in IPL history.
Rahane’s Record Adds To KKR’s Early Trouble
Rahane’s dismissal came in the second over of the chase on a delivery from Nandre Burger. The wicket left KKR in immediate trouble, having already lost a batsman, Tim Seifer, on the very first ball of the inning.
This marked Rahane’s second successive duck this season and his 12th as an opener in the IPL, taking him past Parthiv Patel’s tally of 11.
The veteran now sits atop an unwanted list that includes prominent names like Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, and David Warner. Adding to the misery, both KKR openers were dismissed without scoring, a rare occurrence and the franchise’s first such instance since 2014.
Rajasthan Royals Falter After Strong Start
Earlier in the match, RR looked set for a much bigger total after a solid opening stand. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi combined for 81 runs, giving their side a firm foundation.
However, the momentum shifted dramatically during the middle overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine applied the brakes with crucial breakthroughs, sparking a collapse. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals, including a damaging spell that saw three wickets fall in a single over, eventually finishing on 155/9.
Rinku Singh Turns The Game Around
KKR’s chase got off to a nightmare start, as mentioned, but Rinku Singh held his nerve amid the chaos. With wickets tumbling at the other end, he anchored the innings brilliantly and brought up a crucial half-century.
As the match went down to the wire, Rinku kept his composure and sealed the win in style, smashing a six in the final over. His match-winning effort not only rescued KKR from a precarious position but also helped them secure their first victory of the season.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What unwanted IPL record did Ajinkya Rahane set?
How did KKR's batting performance start against RR?
KKR's chase began disastrously, losing both openers without scoring. This was the first time since 2014 that both KKR openers were dismissed without scoring.
What was RR's final score and why was it lower than expected?
RR finished on 155/9 after a strong opening stand. They experienced a collapse in the middle overs, losing wickets at regular intervals, including three in one over.
Who was the hero for KKR in their chase against RR?
Rinku Singh emerged as the hero for KKR. He anchored the innings, scored a crucial half-century, and sealed the win with a six in the final over.