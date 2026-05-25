Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Silence On KKR Captaincy Future After Another Disappointing IPL Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajinkya Rahane remains KKR captain, despite team's playoff absence.

He asserts leadership pressure is natural, not a deterrent.

Rahane's batting form also faced scrutiny over two seasons.

Despite criticism, he shows no intent to step down.

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane has addressed speculation surrounding his future as Kolkata Knight Riders captain after the franchise failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the second consecutive season.

KKR endured another underwhelming campaign in IPL 2026 and finished outside the top four despite showing signs of improvement during the second half of the tournament. Since taking over the captaincy from Shreyas Iyer after KKR’s title winning 2024 season, Rahane has not been able to guide the side back into the playoffs.

The three times IPL champions ended eighth in 2025 and seventh in 2026, increasing pressure on the veteran batter ahead of next season.

Despite the criticism and growing questions around his leadership, Rahane made it clear that stepping down as captain or dropping himself from the playing XI never crossed his mind.

“I’m never one to back down, those thoughts never came to me. When the team is down, when the team is struggling, it’s very important to show your character at that time. Yes, there’s pressure. It’s very natural but the pressure is on those who are privileged. Not everyone can handle the pressure. For me, it was important to stay strong and not panic,” Rahane said.

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Rahane Unfazed By Captaincy Pressure

Rahane’s comments came during the post match press conference following KKR’s defeat against Delhi Capitals.

The experienced cricketer suggested that pressure is a normal part of leadership and insisted that he remained calm despite the difficult campaign.

Rahane was appointed captain after KKR released Shreyas Iyer following their IPL 2024 title triumph. Bought for Rs 1.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rahane was trusted with rebuilding the squad under a new leadership group.

However, results did not go in KKR’s favour. The franchise managed only five wins in 14 matches in IPL 2025 before slightly improving to six wins in 14 games this season.

Although KKR staged a decent recovery in the latter stages of IPL 2026, the slow start eventually proved costly in the playoff race.

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Batting Form Under Scanner

Apart from captaincy, Rahane’s batting performances have also faced criticism over the last two seasons.

In IPL 2025, he scored 390 runs in 13 matches at an average of 35.45 and a strike rate of 147.72. However, his numbers dipped further this year, as he managed only 335 runs at an average of 25.76 with a strike rate of 135.08.

Many experts and fans questioned whether Rahane showed enough attacking intent expected from a modern T20 opener. His cautious approach at the top order became one of the major talking points during KKR’s disappointing campaign.

With KKR failing to reach the playoffs in consecutive seasons, discussions have already started around a possible leadership change. Rinku Singh, who served as Rahane’s deputy in IPL 2026, is being viewed as one of the potential candidates for the captaincy role in the future.

Still, Rahane’s latest remarks indicate that he remains mentally strong and is not ready to walk away from leadership responsibilities despite mounting pressure.