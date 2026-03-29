IPL 2026: After MS Dhoni, Another Key Power-Hitter Is Ruled Out Ahead Of RR vs CSK

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IPL 2026: CSK Injury Crisis: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is facing a race against time and fitness. Just 24 hours before their IPL 2026 season opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been rocked by another major blow. Rising South African star Dewald Brevis has been officially ruled out of the opening matches, joining legend MS Dhoni in a growing list of casualties for the five-time champions.

As Ruturaj Gaikwad prepares to lead a transition-era squad, the mounting injury list is threatening to derail CSK's plans to bounce back from their disappointing 2025 finish.

Side Strain Rules Out Brevis

Dewald Brevis, who was retained for ₹2.20 crore following a breakout 2025 season (225 runs at a 180 strike rate), has suffered a side strain. Reports indicate he will miss at least the first two to three games. This is a massive hit to the middle order, especially considering Brevis's red-hot form in the recent T20 World Cup 2026, where he was a standout for South Africa.

Who Else is Missing From CSK?

The injury crisis at the Chepauk-based franchise is becoming a major headache for the management:

MS Dhoni: Dhoni remains sidelined for at least the first two weeks with a calf strain, leaving a void in both leadership and finishing power.

Nathan Ellis: The Australian pacer has been ruled out for the entire season with a hamstring injury. He has been replaced by Spencer Johnson.

In a blockbuster trade deal involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, Sanju Samson has joined the ranks and is expected to debut as Gaikwad’s new opening partner and primary wicketkeeper.

What's next at Barsapara?

CSK kicks off their campaign on March 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Facing a formidable Rajasthan Royals side, the depleted Super Kings will have to find a new balance quickly. With Brevis out, the pressure is now on the new acquisitions like Spencer Johnson and the young Indian core to fill the gaps.

Can Gaikwad’s men overcome these early-season hurdles, or will the absence of Dhoni and Brevis prove too costly against the Royals?