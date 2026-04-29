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HomeSportsIPLDelhi Cop Who Shared Field With Virat Kohli Races Against Time To Save Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Cop Who Shared Field With Virat Kohli Races Against Time To Save Lungi Ngidi

ACP Sanjay Singh, who played cricket with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, created a life-saving green corridor for Lungi Ngidi during IPL 2026.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ACP Singh, a former cricketer, led Lungi Ngidi's swift medical transport.
  • He previously played alongside current cricket stars like Kohli.
  • Singh coordinated an 11-minute green corridor through heavy traffic.
  • This operation ensured timely hospital treatment for the injured player.

A dramatic life-saving intervention during IPL 2026 has revealed an unexpected connection between the Delhi Police and the highest levels of Indian cricket. ACP Sanjay Singh, the officer responsible for creating a vital green corridor for injured pacer Lungi Ngidi, is a former cricketer who once shared the field with icons like Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

When Ngidi suffered a horrific neck injury during the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match, he remained motionless on the turf. The gravity of the situation was immediate, requiring an ambulance to enter the field to transport the unresponsive bowler to the hospital. 

A Shared History With Legends

ACP Singh’s expertise in handling the emergency was rooted in his deep understanding of the game and its players. Before joining the force, he was a regular on the DDCA League circuit, playing for the Delhi Police team until 2012. During his career, he competed against top-tier teams like ONGC and Indian Airlines.

“Virender Sehwag all used to play. Virat Kohli was a kid back then; he used to play too. I have played cricket with all of them," Singh told HT Digital. This background provided him with the instinctive urgency needed when he learned of Ngidi's condition from a bystander watching the match on a mobile phone.

Also Read: Bad News For DC! Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off After Scary Fall During Catch Attempt IN DC vs PBKS

The Eleven-Minute Miracle

The rescue operation faced a major obstacle: peak hour traffic at 6:15 PM. When Singh found the ambulance near Gate No. 2, the driver was planning to rely on Google Maps for the journey to BLK Max Hospital. Recognising that a standard 30-minute trip could be fatal, Singh immediately coordinated a green corridor.

"I immediately informed the control room and told them the entire route. Everyone was informed that the important junctions, such as Mandi House, should have proper traffic police deployment," Singh explained. By ensuring every signal remained green, the eight-kilometre distance was covered in just 11 minutes.

Also Read: Lungi Ngidi Hospitalised In 11 Minutes: Delhi Police Created Green Corridor In Peak Traffic

Professional Precision

Singh credited his ability to implement such a complex manoeuvre to the rigorous training provided by senior officials. He noted that the force is well-equipped to create these corridors at short notice, a skill recently honed during high-profile international events.

For the former cricketer turned officer, the successful operation was a professional duty influenced by a lifelong passion for the sport. Ngidi is currently stable and recovering, thanks in large part to a man who once bowled to the same stars who now dominate the league.

Also Read: Lungi Ngidi Joins RCB Camp And Likely To Miss Two Games; Dushmantha Chameera Named Replacement

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who created the green corridor for Lungi Ngidi?

ACP Sanjay Singh, a former cricketer, created the green corridor. He was responsible for coordinating the emergency response to get Ngidi to the hospital quickly.

What was ACP Sanjay Singh's background before becoming a police officer?

ACP Sanjay Singh was a former cricketer who played in the DDCA League until 2012. He even played against prominent cricketers like Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

How long did it take to transport Lungi Ngidi to the hospital?

The eight-kilometre journey to BLK Max Hospital was completed in just 11 minutes. This was achieved by establishing a green corridor to bypass peak hour traffic.

What was the main challenge in transporting Lungi Ngidi?

The primary challenge was the severe peak hour traffic at 6:15 PM. A standard journey could have taken around 30 minutes, which was deemed too long for Ngidi's critical condition.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Lungi Ngidi Delhi POlice IPL 2026
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