WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Unlucky Dismissal Leaves SRH Reeling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans recovered from early collapse to post 168/5.

Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar built a key partnership.

SRH batting faltered, bowled out for 86 runs.

Abhishek Sharma GT vs SRH: Abhishek Sharma has produced several explosive knocks for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, and fans were expecting another attacking inning from the left-hander against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans while chasing what appeared to be a manageable total by modern T20 standards. The SRH opener started brightly, smashing a stylish six over the covers to signal his intent. However, his stay at the crease ended in highly unfortunate fashion soon after while facing Kagiso Rabada. Check it out:

The delivery was well outside the line of the stumps, prompting Abhishek to reach far across in an attempt to attack it, but the ball caught the bottom edge of his bat and rolled back onto the stumps, bringing an abrupt end to his innings.

GT vs SRH: Story Of The Match

Gujarat Titans bounced back from an early collapse to register a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026.

GT were rocked inside the powerplay after losing Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler cheaply, slipping to 34/2 on a difficult two-paced surface. However, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar steadied the innings with a crucial 60-run partnership that completely shifted the momentum.

Sudharsan anchored the innings brilliantly with 61 off 44 balls, while Washington produced a fluent 50 from 33 deliveries to guide Gujarat to a competitive 168/5.

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings Set For New Signing As IPL 2026 Playoffs Approach: Report

In response, SRH’s batting line-up crumbled under relentless pressure from Gujarat’s bowlers. Mohammed Siraj struck early by dismissing Travis Head for a duck, before Kagiso Rabada removed Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Smaran Ravichandran.

Jason Holder then dismantled the middle order with figures of 3/20 as Hyderabad were bowled out for just 86 in 14.5 overs, losing the match by 82 runs.